Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Geffen Playhouse Launches 2023/24 Cycle of The Writers' Room Playwrights Group

Geffen Playhouse Launches 2023/24 Cycle of The Writers' Room Playwrights Group

The submission deadline is 12:00pm PDT April 3, 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for the 2023/2024 cycle of The Writers' Room playwrights group. Now entering its fifth year, the next group of playwrights chosen will begin their residency in September 2023 at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Applications for the program are now open to all playwrights who currently reside in Los Angeles. The submission deadline is 12:00pm PDT April 3, 2023. More information can be found at The Writers' Room website at www.geffenplayhouse.org/thewritersroom.

The Writers' Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse's commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant work by the vibrant artistic community of Los Angeles. During this twelve-month residency, playwright members gather monthly to share their work and receive feedback from their peers in a forum facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Literary Manager & Dramaturg Olivia O'Connor.

At the conclusion of the residency, each playwright will have the opportunity to further develop their completed draft in a culminating reading produced by the Geffen.

Writers' Room playwrights receive a $2,000 stipend for their participation in the program, as well as a $1,000 fee during their reading week. A meal and parking are provided at each meeting. Playwrights will also receive complimentary tickets to all Gil Cates Theater shows (and to Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater shows, subject to availability) at the Geffen during their Writers' Room tenure.

The Writers' Room is made possible through the generous support of the William Randolph Hearst Foundation and Jerry and Terri Kohl.

ABOUT GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE

Geffen Playhouse has been a hub of the Los Angeles theater scene since opening its doors in 1995. Noted for its intimacy and celebrated for its world-renowned mix of classic and contemporary plays, provocative new works and second productions, the not-for-profit organization continues to present a body of work that has garnered national recognition. Named in honor of entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who made the initial donation to the theater, the company was founded by Gilbert Cates and is currently helmed by Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr. and Board Chair Adi Greenberg. Proudly associated with UCLA, the Geffen welcomes an audience of more than 130,000 each year, and maintains extensive education and community engagement programs, designed to involve underserved young people and the community at large in the arts. www.geffenplayhouse.org



Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players Production of Ken Ludwigs BASKERVILLE Photo
Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE
Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse.
Pablo Sáinz-Villegas Comes to the Smothers Theatre Photo
Pablo Sáinz-Villegas Comes to the Smothers Theatre
Worldwide sensation Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts Presents ROCKIN AWESOME IMPROV SHOW Photo
Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts Presents ROCKIN' AWESOME IMPROV SHOW
Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts (YADA), which has been offering comprehensive theatrical training to youth in Los Angeles for 25 years, is currently presenting a new show for families, Rockin' Awesome Improv Show, running on Saturdays at 11am with free tickets available through May 20 (no performance on April 15).
Festival of Arts and Pageant of The Masters Celebrate the Many Contributions of Women Thro Photo
Festival of Arts and Pageant of The Masters Celebrate the Many Contributions of Women Throughout its History
In celebration of 90 years of living pictures at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, the organization has cracked open its archives to highlight some major historical moments from its timeline. For the month of March in honor of Women's History Month, the Festival is recognizing some of the remarkable women who have helped shape the organization into the iconic, award-winning organization it is today.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLEPhotos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE
March 3, 2023

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse.
Pablo Sáinz-Villegas Comes to the Smothers TheatrePablo Sáinz-Villegas Comes to the Smothers Theatre
March 3, 2023

Worldwide sensation Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts Presents ROCKIN' AWESOME IMPROV SHOWYouth Academy of Dramatic Arts Presents ROCKIN' AWESOME IMPROV SHOW
March 3, 2023

Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts (YADA), which has been offering comprehensive theatrical training to youth in Los Angeles for 25 years, is currently presenting a new show for families, Rockin' Awesome Improv Show, running on Saturdays at 11am with free tickets available through May 20 (no performance on April 15).
Festival of Arts and Pageant of The Masters Celebrate the Many Contributions of Women Throughout its HistoryFestival of Arts and Pageant of The Masters Celebrate the Many Contributions of Women Throughout its History
March 3, 2023

In celebration of 90 years of living pictures at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, the organization has cracked open its archives to highlight some major historical moments from its timeline. For the month of March in honor of Women's History Month, the Festival is recognizing some of the remarkable women who have helped shape the organization into the iconic, award-winning organization it is today.
Cast Announced For ABT's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE at Segerstrom CenterCast Announced For ABT's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE at Segerstrom Center
March 3, 2023

 Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the North American Premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's latest ballet, Like Water for Chocolate, from American Ballet Theatre for six performances from Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2.
share