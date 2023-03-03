Geffen Playhouse Launches 2023/24 Cycle of The Writers' Room Playwrights Group

Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for the 2023/2024 cycle of The Writers' Room playwrights group. Now entering its fifth year, the next group of playwrights chosen will begin their residency in September 2023 at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Applications for the program are now open to all playwrights who currently reside in Los Angeles. The submission deadline is 12:00pm PDT April 3, 2023. More information can be found at The Writers' Room website at www.geffenplayhouse.org/thewritersroom.

The Writers' Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse's commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant work by the vibrant artistic community of Los Angeles. During this twelve-month residency, playwright members gather monthly to share their work and receive feedback from their peers in a forum facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Literary Manager & Dramaturg Olivia O'Connor.

At the conclusion of the residency, each playwright will have the opportunity to further develop their completed draft in a culminating reading produced by the Geffen.

Writers' Room playwrights receive a $2,000 stipend for their participation in the program, as well as a $1,000 fee during their reading week. A meal and parking are provided at each meeting. Playwrights will also receive complimentary tickets to all Gil Cates Theater shows (and to Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater shows, subject to availability) at the Geffen during their Writers' Room tenure.

The Writers' Room is made possible through the generous support of the William Randolph Hearst Foundation and Jerry and Terri Kohl.

ABOUT GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE

Geffen Playhouse has been a hub of the Los Angeles theater scene since opening its doors in 1995. Noted for its intimacy and celebrated for its world-renowned mix of classic and contemporary plays, provocative new works and second productions, the not-for-profit organization continues to present a body of work that has garnered national recognition. Named in honor of entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who made the initial donation to the theater, the company was founded by Gilbert Cates and is currently helmed by Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr. and Board Chair Adi Greenberg. Proudly associated with UCLA, the Geffen welcomes an audience of more than 130,000 each year, and maintains extensive education and community engagement programs, designed to involve underserved young people and the community at large in the arts. www.geffenplayhouse.org