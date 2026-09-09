GAY MEN'S CHORUS OF LOS ANGELES Season 48 to Open December 2026

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The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announced its 2026-2027 Season, now in its 48th year. Back from their historic World Pride Amsterdam and London tour, the Chorus returns to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills for Season 48 for a truly extraordinary three-show subscription season filled with iconic music, lots of sparkle and huge heart.

Season 48 will be brought by GMCLA's nearly 200 Chorus members who perform under the direction of Ernest Harrison, Artistic Director. The season opens with A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY in December 2026, celebrating the music, joy and unmistakable spirit of Dolly Parton alongside beloved holiday classics, followed by ROCK GODS & ANTHEMSin March 2027, an arena-sized celebration of legendary artists and hits. The season culminates with GMCLA's signature PRIDE concert and Season Finale, THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND, a celebration of friendship, chosen family and community. All concerts will be held at the historic Saban Theatre. Tickets for the three-concert subscription package are now on sale for $390 at GMCLA.org/Season.

'We begin our 48th year on an extraordinary high, returning home from a tremendously successful European tour and unforgettable performances in Amsterdam and London,' shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. 'Our season opens with A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY, celebrating the music, joy and unmistakable spirit of Dolly Parton alongside the holiday classics we all love; with Dolly's passing, this celebration takes on an even deeper and more poignant meaning as we honor a small part of the remarkable legacy she leaves behind. From Dolly to the exhilarating music of ROCK GODS & ANTHEMS and the joy, humor and heart of THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND, Season 48 is ultimately about what GMCLA does best-bringing people together through great music, shared experience and community.'

GMCLA's Season 48 Schedule

A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY

Saban Theatre | Beverly Hills

December 12 & 13, 2026

Iconic Blonde, Sparkle. Celebrate. Believe.

Nobody does heart, humor and holiday sparkle quite like Dolly Parton. This holiday season, GMCLA unwraps a celebration of the holidays featuring music from this gay icon whose music has inspired generations with laughter, love and acceptance.

Featuring beloved Dolly favorites, including 'Coat of Many Colors,' 'I Will Always Love You,' 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,' 'Islands in the Stream' and 'Hard Candy Christmas,' a new version of '9 to 5,' alongside treasured holiday classics, including 'Happy Xmas,' 'Where Are You Christmas?,' 'O Holy Night,' 'The Christmas Song' and 'Let It Snow.' Heartfelt, hilarious, uplifting and unmistakably gay, A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY celebrates kindness, chosen family and the joy of coming together at the most wonderful time of the year. GMCLA's holiday concerts are always a highlight of the season in L.A., and, with a dash of Dolly, this one will shimmer brighter than ever!

ROCK GODS & ANTHEMS

Saban Theatre | Beverly Hills

March 20 & 21, 2027

Big Hair, Loud and Proud.

ROCK GODS & ANTHEMS is GMCLA's arena-sized celebration of the artists who broke the rules, shattered expectations and gave us the music that blew our minds. From Queen, Journey, Tina Turner, Prince, Heart, Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, Selena, Phil Collins and Little Richard comes an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals and legendary hits, including 'Don't Stop Believin',' 'Dream On,' 'Proud Mary,' 'Purple Rain,' 'Barracuda,' 'Love Shack,' 'We Will Rock You,' 'Under Pressure' and 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now.'

Filled with electrifying performances from 200 singers and dancers, we celebrate the fearless spirit of individuality that has always connected rock and the LGBTQ+ community. This is more than a concert - it's a full-scale rock spectacular where every audience member is invited to sing louder, love bigger and celebrate living authentically.

THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND

Saban Theatre | Beverly Hills

June 26 & 27, 2027

Classic Hairstyles. Golden Girls. Chosen Family.

Picture four remarkable women gathered around a kitchen table. Add cheesecake, laughter, a few unforgettable one-liners and the kind of friendship that carries us through life's greatest joys and toughest moments.

Inspired by the enduring legacy of The Golden Girls, THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND is GMCLA's joyful Season Finale and Pride Celebration of chosen family, unwavering friendship and the extraordinary communities we build together. Featuring the beloved television theme and songs sung in the series, along with iconic songs such as 'For Good,' 'Seasons of Love,' 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' 'Stand by Me,' 'We Are Family,' 'You've Got a Friend,' 'You're My Best Friend,' 'Home' and more, this heartwarming concert reminds us that the people who love us exactly as we are become our greatest gift.

Filled with laughter, nostalgia, unforgettable music and plenty of cheesecake-worthy moments, it's a celebration of friendship through a proudly LGBTQ+ lens - and an invitation to cherish the families we choose.

GMCLA Season 48 three-concert subscription packages are now on-sale for $390 at GMCLA.org/Season. Single tickets for A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY will go on sale at a later date to be announced.

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