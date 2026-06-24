Video: Inside Rehearsal For GMCLA's Pride Concert DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENCE

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Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will present the Season 47 finale and Pride concert, DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENCE, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. This Pride Month musical tribute will feature some of the most important protest songs and anthems-celebrating nation, community and pride-as the United States marks its 250th anniversary, performed by GMCLA's 200-member Chorus. The electrifying evening, conducted by GMCLA Artistic Director Ernest H. Harrison and choreographed by Ray Leeper (GMCLA regular, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, ABC's Dancing with the Stars), will feature special guest artist, Grammy- and Golden Globe Award-nominated producer and songwriter, and activist, Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe!'; Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, among others), who will perform a medley of his hit songs.

Additionally, composer Saunder Choi, has composed a newly commissioned song, Credo, for this special occasion. The piece explores faith, identity, humanity, and hope, with lyrics by Los Angeles Poet Laureate and author Brian Sonia-Wallace.

As the U.S. turns 250, GMCLA raises their voices for independence and pride through the songs that have defined generations-from "Defying Gravity" and "Don't Rain on My Parade" to "Born This Way," "We Shall Overcome," and "Imagine." Featuring an electrifying mix of anthems both personal and political, DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENCE is a powerful celebration of identity, resilience and the freedom to be heard.

Take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal ahead of the Pride concert this weekend!

Tickets and more information available at GMCLA.org.

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