Full Cast Revealed for L.A. Sondheim Comedy Benefit, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

Limited two-weekend engagement benefiting Glioblastoma Foundation runs September 1-10 at Barnsdall Art Park in Los Angeles.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Full Cast Revealed for L.A. Sondheim Comedy Benefit, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

Full casting for the upcoming benefit performances of Stephen Sondheim's comedy classic, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum has been revealed! As previously announced, the limited two-weekend engagement runs September 1-10 at Barnsdall Art Park in Los Angeles, benefiting the Glioblastoma Foundation.

The cast will feature actor and playwright Scott Borden as Pseudolus, Michael Budd as Hero, Melody Hollis as Philia, Anthony Galang as Hysterium, D. Paul Faulkner as Senex, Mindy Willens as Domina, Aaron Cohen as Marcus Lycus, James Doheny as Miles Gloriosus, Jonnathon Cripple as Erronius, Baker Wiles, Arnold Zepeda and Aditya Dikka as the comedic Proteans trio, with Zaira McKay (Tintinabula), Briana Bauer (Panacea), Sasha Serdyukov and Erika Cruz (the Geminae), Dana Devitt (Vibrata), and Mylique E. Fawcett (Gymansia) as the Courtesans.

"Forum is one of the funniest musicals ever written and has been my favorite since elementary school," explains Borden. "The last talk we had before she passed, Mom told me how much she wanted to see me do Sondheim again, so this benefit production of 'Forum' feels like the perfect way for her to do just that."

Forum tells the story of a crafty slave (Pseudolus) who strikes a deal with his master to win for him the girl of his dreams in exchange for freedom. As his desperate schemes mount, a never-ending comedy of errors unfolds with plot twists, mistaken identities, and of course, beautiful showgirls. Featuring Sondheim favorites and good, clean, dirty fun, you'll be left applauding for more "Comedy Tonight!"

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (4800 Hollywood Blvd.), Sept. 1-10, 2023 (Fri/Sat, 8pm; Sun 3pm). Presented in association with the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. For full cast information, VIP tickets, and Picnic in the Park packages, visit Click Here.




