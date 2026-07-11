Free Outdoor Concert At Belvedere Community Regional Park Hosted By LA County Parks

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Sounds of Los Angeles County has announced their summer concert series at the legendary amphitheater at Belvedere Community Regional Park, known affectionately by generations of locals as 'El Parque de los Patitos' (The Duck Park). This East LA County landmark is an absolute crown jewel of Chicano culture, neighborhood activism, and community pride.

An all-female mariachi fusion ensemble, blending traditional regional Mexican music with elements of country, latin alternative, and jazz. Founded by a singer/songwriter, Nancy Sanchez who was inspired by her hometown Toluca's chorizo and named the group after their beautiful tradition as a tribute. You'll hear some traditional guitarrón, vihuela, and violin from Las Chorizeras when they take the stage on July 16th.

Pulling double duty for this showcase, Nancy Sanchez brings her bicultural songwriting prowess into a fiery country-folk lane. She is joined by Diego Garcia, a Latin Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso from Spain internationally celebrated for pioneering the 'Spanish Ragtime' and 'Twang' guitar style. Together, they seamlessly bridge the worlds of classic American honky-tonk, rockabilly, and traditional Mexican storytelling.

DJ Mark Torres is the influential host and producer behind the groundbreaking radio show Travel Tips for Aztlan on KPFK 90.7 FM, Mark has spent decades championing, documenting, and elevating the Latin Alternative music scene in Los Angeles and beyond.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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