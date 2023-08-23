Film and TV Acting Intensive Workshops Coming to Santa Paula Theater Center

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present a FILM/TELEVISION ACTING INTENSIVE taught by local award winning actor/writer/director, Travis Greer, on Saturday September 16th and Saturday September 23rd from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on the Main Stage. For more info or to reserve your space contact Venprov@gmail.com. The cost for the two day intensive is $300.

This will be a step by step on-camera class, focusing on auditioning, callbacks and self taping, while building confidence to make Hollywood a not so scary place. While providing the knowledge from being a working actor for two decades in the business, Travis brings a fun atmosphere to his classes where your creative spirit can fly. "Let's have some fun while we get to work!"

For the last 25 years in the business, Travis Greer can be seen all over platforms of film, television, and national commercials. Shows such as Shrinking, This Is Us, Criminal Minds, Adam Ruins Everything, One Day At A Time, and playing Rusty Griswold alongside Chevy Chase and Beverly D' Angelo in Hotel Hell Vacation. Travis' ability to play the everyman on the hero's journey has been recognized by film festivals all over the world. From Pinewood Studios in London, to being awarded best actor by his hometown from The Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Travis has deep roots in improvisational arts and has been on award winning house teams at The Second City, Improv Olympic and Impro Theatre in Los Angeles. Travis recently wrote, directed and starred in two award winning feature films, A Rock N' Roll Heart and Time Capsule which are now streaming everywhere across The U.S. and Canada.

Check Santa Paula Theater Center Website for future events at Click Here. We also have CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION by Annie Baker playing September 1st - October 8th, and THE 39 STEPS by a Patrick Barlow November 10th - December 17th. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons and staff.