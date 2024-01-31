Festival of Arts Announces Passing of Artist Patrick Kelly

To celebrate Kelly's remarkable life and talent, the public is invited to a Memorial Gathering and Estate Sale at his studio/gallery on Friday, February 2.



The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced the passing of Patrick Kelly on January 21, 2024 at his home in Palm Springs, California. Kelly, a renowned artist with a passion for vibrant colors and an extensive and diverse body of work ranging from abstract to classical themes, was born in Paddington, London, England, on August 19, 1937.

As a young man, he pursued his studies in fine art and industrial design at the Hammersmith School of Art in London, graduating with a national diploma in Industrial Design in 1957.

After graduating, Kelly immigrated to Canada and later to the United States in 1960, where he held various positions in the field of Industrial Design. Settling in Laguna Beach in the late 1960s, he dedicated himself to his true passion—art. Kelly became an integral part of the Festival of Arts community, exhibiting for an impressive 42 years, with his first appearance in 1961.

Throughout his artistic journey, Kelly's work garnered widespread recognition and was collected worldwide. The Festival of Arts acquired two of his pieces, “Series II” and "Monolith," for its Permanent Art Collection in 1990. Beyond his role as an exhibitor, Kelly made outstanding contributions to the Festival where he served as a board member, curator, and membership director.

Kelly lived in Laguna Beach from 1961 through 2002, leaving an enduring impact on the community he loved. His dedication, passion for the arts, and tireless efforts made him a beloved figure among fellow artists, board members, and Festival employees. He was not only a creative mind and innovative artist, but also a funny individual with an infectious laugh. He was unique, one-of-a-kind, adventurous, and immensely likable—a kind-spirited, genuine soul.

To celebrate Kelly's remarkable life and talent, the public is invited to a Memorial Gathering and Estate Sale at his studio/gallery on Friday, February 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lost Your Mind Gallery, 1000 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Patrick Kelly to The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. The Artists Fund provided a major grant for Patrick's interment and burial. To contribute, please visit Click Here.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract over 200,000 visitors each year.




