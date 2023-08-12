Festival Runway Fashion Show to Return to the Festival of Arts This Month

On Sunday, August 20, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will hold its annual Festival Runway Fashion Show from 12 noon to 3pm. Highlighting creativity, sustainability, and innovation, the Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be-missed event.

Sponsored by Fashion Island, this celebrated runway show highlights Festival exhibitors as they push their artistic limits and venture into the realm of fashion. Setting this competition apart is the challenge to design each fashion look exclusively from recycled, reclaimed, and repurposed materials. It is a competition of arts, fashion, and creativity unlike any other. Some of the participating artists include Jayne Dion (mixed media artist), Rowan Foley (pencil artist), Rick Graves (photographer), Hailley Howard (photographer), Kirah Martin (painter), Elizabeth McGhee (painter), and Linda Potichke (jeweler).

Up for grabs are cash prizes of $1,000 in four categories: “Most Creative Concept,” “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Famous Artist,” “Most Innovative Use of Materials,” and “Most Glamorous and Elegant Red Carpet Worthy Creation.” There will also be a “People's Choice Award” to be voted on at the event.

“Like Project Runway, our competition is exciting, showcasing the imaginative creations of our talented artists," said Festival of Arts Marketing/Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “Join us to experience this unique runway show and see who's in and who's out.”

The Festival Runway Fashion Show will be hosted by film production designer Nelson Coates, known for his work on films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades Freed, Flight, and The Proposal. Coates was nominated for an Emmy for the tv mini-series The Stand and currently serves as president of the Art Directors Guild. Selecting the winners will be a panel of judges including Sara Aplanalp, Fashion Island's Lead Stylist and Personal Shopper; Gerard Basil Stripling, Laguna Beach artist and former costume and set designer; Alvaro Cadierno, Spanish graphic and fashion designer; and Suzi Chauvel, fashion executive, textile designer, documentary producer and creative director.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show will take place at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, August 20 from 12 noon to 3pm and is free with $15 Festival admission. Reserved seating is available for $30 and includes Festival admission. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

GENERAL FESTIVAL INFORMATION

DATES & TIMES

July 5 – September 1, 2023

Monday - Thursday: 4pm – 11:30pm

Friday - Sunday: 10am – 11:30pm

Early closing August 26 at 1pm

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15

Students & Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11

Children 6 – 12: Daily $5

Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military, and Laguna Beach Residents.

SPONSORS

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club and Irvine Spectrum Center.

LOCATION

Festival of Arts Grounds

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS

(800) 487-3378

Click Here

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. For nearly every summer for 90 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors each year.