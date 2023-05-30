FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

"Father Figures," a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival. The festival, which has been a cornerstone of independent cinema since 1998, will take place at the historic TCL Chinese Theatres in Los Angeles.

"Father Figures" is a touching story about Harold, a man who works as a professional father figure for young men who've lost their dads. To help these shattered souls heal, he must confront his own tragic loss. The film was inspired by Chille's personal experience of being separated from his father during lockdowns and international travel restrictions.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Steven Hauck from "The Marvelous Miss Maisel," Matt Delamater from "The Tender Bar," and talented child actor Taylor Pezza, the film explores themes of love, loss, and the meaning of family.

Chillé has previously directed for Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, ATTN:, and Shots Studios. His shorts have earned over 2 billion collective views across the web, and past projects have been finalists for HBO's directing competition Project Greenlight and Doritos Crash The Superbowl.

The Dances With Films festival, now in its 26th year, was formed with the vision of celebrating the quality of work in film, rather than relying on "who you know." Over the years, DWF has grown substantially and is now considered a significant discovery festival, with a reputation for fostering relationships among filmmakers.

For tickets and more information about "Father Figures," please visit fatherfiguresfilm.com.

About Alessandro Chillé:

Alessandro Chille, a native of Maine, has written, produced, and directed for Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, Think Aesthetic, ATTN:, Shots Studios, and more, directing talents such as Matthew Delamater, Steven D. Hauck, Lamorne Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Alesso, Jay Pharoah, and others. His films have collectively earned over 2 billion views across the web.

About Dances With Films:

Since its formation in 1998, Dances With Films (DWF) has been a beacon for independent filmmakers. Held in the heart of Los Angeles, DWF is a discovery festival, known for its friendly spirit and commitment to helping filmmakers forge relationships. DWF is one of the highest-attended film festivals in Southern California, with more than 20,000 attendees each year. For more information about the Dances With Films festival, please visit www.danceswithfilms.com.