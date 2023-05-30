FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

"Father Figures" is a touching story about Harold, a man who works as a professional father figure for young men who've lost their dads.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 2 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Curley, Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

"Father Figures," a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival. The festival, which has been a cornerstone of independent cinema since 1998, will take place at the historic TCL Chinese Theatres in Los Angeles.

"Father Figures" is a touching story about Harold, a man who works as a professional father figure for young men who've lost their dads. To help these shattered souls heal, he must confront his own tragic loss. The film was inspired by Chille's personal experience of being separated from his father during lockdowns and international travel restrictions.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Steven Hauck from "The Marvelous Miss Maisel," Matt Delamater from "The Tender Bar," and talented child actor Taylor Pezza, the film explores themes of love, loss, and the meaning of family.

Chillé has previously directed for Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, ATTN:, and Shots Studios. His shorts have earned over 2 billion collective views across the web, and past projects have been finalists for HBO's directing competition Project Greenlight and Doritos Crash The Superbowl.

The Dances With Films festival, now in its 26th year, was formed with the vision of celebrating the quality of work in film, rather than relying on "who you know." Over the years, DWF has grown substantially and is now considered a significant discovery festival, with a reputation for fostering relationships among filmmakers.

Website:

For tickets and more information about "Father Figures," please visit fatherfiguresfilm.com.

Trailer:

About Alessandro Chillé:

Alessandro Chille, a native of Maine, has written, produced, and directed for Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, Think Aesthetic, ATTN:, Shots Studios, and more, directing talents such as Matthew Delamater, Steven D. Hauck, Lamorne Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Alesso, Jay Pharoah, and others. His films have collectively earned over 2 billion views across the web.

About Dances With Films:

Since its formation in 1998, Dances With Films (DWF) has been a beacon for independent filmmakers. Held in the heart of Los Angeles, DWF is a discovery festival, known for its friendly spirit and commitment to helping filmmakers forge relationships. DWF is one of the highest-attended film festivals in Southern California, with more than 20,000 attendees each year. For more information about the Dances With Films festival, please visit www.danceswithfilms.com.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre Photo
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

Special Offer: Bring the family to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

THE CHEKHOV PROJECT Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Photo
THE CHEKHOV PROJECT Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop

South Pasadena Theatre Workshop presents the highly ambitious undertaking of performing two classic plays by Anton Chekhov: The Seagull and The Cherry Orchard.

The Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe Shows Photo
The Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe Shows

The Attic Collective is bringing not one but two shows to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival this June. Learn more about the lineup here!

THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage Photo
THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage

As a stressed-out young girl, Pamela seeks solace in chocolate. It's delicious. It gives you an endorphin rush. It makes you happy. Done to excess, it expands not only your horizons, but your waistline.


More Hot Stories For You

THE CHEKHOV PROJECT Comes to South Pasadena Theatre WorkshopTHE CHEKHOV PROJECT Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop
The Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe ShowsThe Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe Shows
THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/StageTHE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage
GET GREAT Premieres at Hollywood Fringe FestivalGET GREAT Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Otello
LA Opera (5/13-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boom, Headshot! A Geek Tregedy
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Collective
Three Clubs (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Starmites
Atwater Village Theatre (6/02-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jackie
Broadwater Second Stage (6/01-6/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You