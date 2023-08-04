Experience the Diversity of Adult Ballet at Westside School of Ballet's ADULT SHOWCASE 2023

Westside School of Ballet, one of the premier ballet schools in Southern California, will present "Adult Showcase 2023", a unique performance featuring the school's talented and inspiring adult students and faculty. The showcase takes place on Saturday, August 5th, at 1pm and 3pm at New Roads School's Moss Theatre in Santa Monica, CA.

The Showcase is directed, staged and choreographed by Westside's esteemed faculty and adult dance community: Nilas Martins, James Ady, Chasen Greenwood, Sadie Black, Dani Savka, Erin Rivera-Brennand, Sven Toorvald, Natalia Velarde, Liz Wasynczuk, Helen Bouboulis and Mary Jo Frazier. The showcase will feature a variety of ballet styles and genres, from classical to contemporary, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the adult ballet community.

The Westside Ballet press release says their "Adult Showcase 2023" is more than just a performance. It is a celebration of ballet as an art form that can be enjoyed by anyone, at any age and level. It is a testament to the benefits of ballet for physical, mental and emotional well-being. It is a demonstration of the passion, dedication and joy that ballet brings to the lives of its practitioners.

"Ballet is not just for kids or professionals. It is for everyone who loves to move, express themselves and challenge themselves. Ballet can help you improve your posture, balance, strength, flexibility and coordination. It can also help you reduce stress, boost your mood, enhance your creativity and connect with others who share your passion. Ballet is a lifelong journey that can enrich your life in so many ways," says Chasen Greenwood, one of Westside Ballet's adult faculty members and choreographers of the showcase. For a rare occasion, Greenwood is also performing his own piece "When Leaving isn't an Option," which he choreographed for his The Realm Company, a project-based contemporary company Greenwood founded August 2022 in Westside Ballet's blackbox.

Westside School of Ballet has been offering adult ballet classes for over 50 years, catering to all levels of experience and ability. Whether a beginner or an advanced dancer, if one wants to learn the basics or refine her technique, wants to dance for fun or for fitness, Westside has a class for everyone. Westside's adult ballet program is led by some of the most experienced and qualified teachers in the industry, many of whom have danced professionally with prestigious companies such as New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, and Los Angeles Ballet.

The school is increasingly committed to providing opportunities for its adult students to perform and showcase their skills and progress. The Adult Showcase 2023 is one of the highlights of the year for the SoCal adult ballet community, as it offers students to share their love of ballet with their friends, family, and the public.

Westside's Adult Showcase 2023 will feature a diverse and exciting repertoire of ballet pieces, ranging from classical to contemporary, from romantic to comedic, from lyrical to dramatic. Some of the highlights include:

• Scenes from Giselle with actress and classically trained Dani Savka as Giselle. Staged by James Ady (formerly with Pennsylvania Ballet and American Ballet Theatre) and danced by Westside's intermediate and beginning level adult students.

• Adult dancer & artist Evan King will perform Siegfried Solo Variation from Swan Lake Act I, staged by Nilas Martins, former principal dancer with New York City Ballet.

• Various Featured Works: A showcase of choreography by Westside's faculty and adult dance community, featuring contemporary ballet pieces that explore themes such as identity, emotion, connection, and expression. Choreographed by Chasen Greenwood, Sadie Black, Dani Savka, Erin Rivera-Brennand, Sven Toorvald, Natalia Velarde, Liz Wasynczuk, Helen Bouboulis and Mary Jo Frazier, and danced by Westside's beginner to advanced adult students.

"Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to support Westside Ballet and enjoy a wonderful afternoon of dance!" shared Westside Ballet on Instagram.

For more information about Westside School of Ballet and its adult ballet program, visit Click Here or Instagram @westsideballet. Adult Ballet Showcase Tickets are $25 and are available at Westside Ballet's front desk, 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Or phone 310-828-2018.

Top Photo: Chasen Greenwood & Matisse Love in "When Leaving Isn't An Option" with original choreography by Chasen Greenwood to original music by Taylor Briggs of The Realm Company & Realm Studios.