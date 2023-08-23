Eugene O'Neill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fisher's Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

Public readings will be held September 13 and 15, 2023.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 2 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Eugene O'Neill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fisher's Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will welcome Brittany Fisher to campus this September to develop her new play, Your Regularly Scheduled Programming. The script was originally selected for the 2022 National Playwrights Conference, and the O'Neill is thrilled to have this piece on its Waterford campus.

The play is described as follows: A family living in the Deep South struggles to come together in this bizarre and darkly funny exploration of identity, media, and the deep-rooted trauma that continues to haunt the Black race in America.

During her residency, Fisher will receive the full National Playwrights Conference experience. She will enjoy a week on the O'Neill campus with a full cast and creative team led by director Melissa Mowry dedicated to the exploration of her play. She will also have the full support of the O'Neill literary office and the rest of its staff in her creative endeavors. 

“We are excited to welcome Brittany to campus and proud to provide a supportive environment where she can continue to develop her play,” said Executive Director Tiffani Gavin. “I look forward to seeing how Your Regularly Scheduled Programming will evolve during her time here.” 

Fisher's residency will also include two public readings where she will be able to gain a deeper understanding of how audiences respond to the work. These performances will be held September 13 and 15 in the O'Neill's Dina Merrill Theater. 

Tickets for the public readings are $33 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260198®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheoneill.my.salesforce-sites.com%2Fticket%2F%23%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. O'Neill members receive a 20 percent discount.

The cast and full creative team for the residency will be announced at a later date.

The Launchpad of the American Theater, the O'Neill is the country's preeminent organization dedicated to the development of new works and new voices for the American theater. Founded in 1964, and named in honor of Eugene O'Neill, four-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and America's only playwright to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, the O'Neill has been home to more than 1,000 new works for the stage and thousands more emerging artists. Scores of projects developed at the O'Neill have gone on to full production at theaters around the world. O'Neill programs include the National Playwrights Conference, National Music Theater Conference, National Critics Institute, National Puppetry Conference, Cabaret & Performance Conference, and National Theater Institute – which offers six credit-earning undergraduate training programs. In addition, the O'Neill owns and operates the Monte Cristo Cottage as a museum open to the public. The O'Neill is the recipient of two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts. www.theoneill.org




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cal State LA Music Faculty Member James Ford III Honored With This Years Outstanding Profe Photo
Cal State LA Music Faculty Member James Ford III Honored With This Year's Outstanding Professor Award

James Ford III, a professor of music in the College of Arts and Letters at Cal State LA, was recognized for excellence in teaching and outstanding achievements during University Convocation 2023.

2
LAs Star Garden Topless Dive Bar to Reopen This Weekend as the Nations Only Unionized Stri Photo
LA's Star Garden Topless Dive Bar to Reopen This Weekend as the Nation's Only Unionized Strip Club

Discover the transformation of LA's iconic Star Garden dive bar into the nation's only unionized strip club. Get insights into the reopening ceremony and the significance of this historical change in the strip club industry.

3
Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center to Host 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short F Photo
Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center to Host 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase

Celebrate the 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase, featuring dynamic emerging Black male filmmakers. Join the dialogue following each film block at Regal L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles on September 22-23, 2023. Stream the Virtual Film Festival from October 1-8 on BHERC.TV. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the artistry, passion, and sacrifice involved in independent filmmaking.

4
Actress Cody Renee Cameron to Ride Route 66 for Charity, Filming Iconic Stops Along the Wa Photo
Actress Cody Renee Cameron to Ride Route 66 for Charity, Filming Iconic Stops Along the Way

Join actress Cody Renee Cameron as she embarks on a 10-day, 2292-mile ride along Route 66 to raise money for dog rescue charity Wagmor Pets. Follow her journey, donate to support the cause, and witness the iconic stops along the way.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Travelers
Los Angeles Theatre Center (9/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven at the Bowl
Hollywood Bowl (8/29-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/13-7/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You