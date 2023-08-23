Eugene O'Neill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fisher's Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will welcome Brittany Fisher to campus this September to develop her new play, Your Regularly Scheduled Programming. The script was originally selected for the 2022 National Playwrights Conference, and the O'Neill is thrilled to have this piece on its Waterford campus.

The play is described as follows: A family living in the Deep South struggles to come together in this bizarre and darkly funny exploration of identity, media, and the deep-rooted trauma that continues to haunt the Black race in America.

During her residency, Fisher will receive the full National Playwrights Conference experience. She will enjoy a week on the O'Neill campus with a full cast and creative team led by director Melissa Mowry dedicated to the exploration of her play. She will also have the full support of the O'Neill literary office and the rest of its staff in her creative endeavors.

“We are excited to welcome Brittany to campus and proud to provide a supportive environment where she can continue to develop her play,” said Executive Director Tiffani Gavin. “I look forward to seeing how Your Regularly Scheduled Programming will evolve during her time here.”

Fisher's residency will also include two public readings where she will be able to gain a deeper understanding of how audiences respond to the work. These performances will be held September 13 and 15 in the O'Neill's Dina Merrill Theater.

Tickets for the public readings are $33 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260198®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheoneill.my.salesforce-sites.com%2Fticket%2F%23%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. O'Neill members receive a 20 percent discount.

The cast and full creative team for the residency will be announced at a later date.

The Launchpad of the American Theater, the O'Neill is the country's preeminent organization dedicated to the development of new works and new voices for the American theater. Founded in 1964, and named in honor of Eugene O'Neill, four-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and America's only playwright to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, the O'Neill has been home to more than 1,000 new works for the stage and thousands more emerging artists. Scores of projects developed at the O'Neill have gone on to full production at theaters around the world. O'Neill programs include the National Playwrights Conference, National Music Theater Conference, National Critics Institute, National Puppetry Conference, Cabaret & Performance Conference, and National Theater Institute – which offers six credit-earning undergraduate training programs. In addition, the O'Neill owns and operates the Monte Cristo Cottage as a museum open to the public. The O'Neill is the recipient of two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts. www.theoneill.org