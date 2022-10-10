Elton John Tribute Comes To Long Beach Arena This Month

Anyone who's attended a Long Beach Symphony Pops concert will attest to this unique So Cal experience, with indoor picnicking, singing, and dancing the night away. Join in Saturday, October 29 at 8pm at the Long Beach Arena as your Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, presents "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute," starring Craig A. Meyer. Bring your picnic and spirits. Doors open at 6:30pm for the most beloved Elton John/Bernie Taupin classics and Elton's Tony winning favorites.

Purchase a 5-Concert Pops subscription starting at $95, a 3-Concert Sampler Pack for only $95 (includes Classical and/or Pops with best seating available), or Single Tickets starting at just $30, at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling 562-436-3203, ext. 1.

Upcoming Pops season line-up includes Holiday Pops (12/17/22), ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA (2/25/23), BRAVO Broadway! (3/25/23), and A Night of Symphonic Rock Dance Party (5/20/23).