Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elton John Tribute Comes To Long Beach Arena This Month

The event is on Saturday, October 29 at 8pm.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Elton John Tribute Comes To Long Beach Arena This Month

Anyone who's attended a Long Beach Symphony Pops concert will attest to this unique So Cal experience, with indoor picnicking, singing, and dancing the night away. Join in Saturday, October 29 at 8pm at the Long Beach Arena as your Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, presents "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute," starring Craig A. Meyer. Bring your picnic and spirits. Doors open at 6:30pm for the most beloved Elton John/Bernie Taupin classics and Elton's Tony winning favorites.

Purchase a 5-Concert Pops subscription starting at $95, a 3-Concert Sampler Pack for only $95 (includes Classical and/or Pops with best seating available), or Single Tickets starting at just $30, at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling 562-436-3203, ext. 1.

Upcoming Pops season line-up includes Holiday Pops (12/17/22), ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA (2/25/23), BRAVO Broadway! (3/25/23), and A Night of Symphonic Rock Dance Party (5/20/23).





More Hot Stories For You


Los Angeles Jazz Society Tribute and Awards to Be Held Later This MonthLos Angeles Jazz Society Tribute and Awards to Be Held Later This Month
October 9, 2022

Los Angeles Jazz Society's annual Jazz Tribute Concert and Awards are a celebration of jazz and its talented musicians who have made this extraordinary music their life's passion. This year's edition, hosted by KJAZZ's Rhonda Hamilton, will feature over 90 minutes of musical tributes, honoring the likes of Rickey Minor, Ledisi, and Bill Holman at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, October 29, 2022, beginning at 7:30pm.
John Griffin Joins Fox's CALL ME KAT in a Recurring RoleJohn Griffin Joins Fox's CALL ME KAT in a Recurring Role
October 9, 2022

John Griffin, who originated the role of 'Jason' in the world premiere of the iconic pop opera, BARE, is joining the cast of FOX's 'Call Me Kat' in a recurring role.
Theatre Palisades to Present THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB Beginning in NovemberTheatre Palisades to Present THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB Beginning in November
October 8, 2022

Theatre Palisades Will Presents 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten from November 4 - December 11, 2022.
CALVIN BERGER Set to Open at The Colony Theatre in FebruaryCALVIN BERGER Set to Open at The Colony Theatre in February
October 8, 2022

The Colony Theatre in Burbank (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) has announced a new production of the musical Calvin Berger with preview performances beginning on February 16, 2023. Opening is set for Saturday, February 18, at 8pm.
44: The UnOFFICIAL, UnSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL To Have World Premiere At The Bourbon Room Hollywood44: The UnOFFICIAL, UnSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL To Have World Premiere At The Bourbon Room Hollywood
October 7, 2022

Eli Bauman, Monica Saunders Weinberg, MB Artists, and Michael Donovan proudly present the world premiere of 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL, as told through the hazy recollection of Joe Biden.