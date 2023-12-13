El Portal Theatre to Present World Premiere Musical OY! TO THE WORLD - Christmas With A Twist!

El Portal Theatre will present OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist, a new musical comedy directed by Maurice Godin, choreographed by Jeffrey Polk, with musical direction by Gerald Sternbach and starring Kelley Dorney, Tonoccus McClain, Yamuna Meleth and Jay Brian Winnick This world premiere holiday celebration will take place December 14 to December 23, 2023, for 10 performances only at the historic El Portal Theatre's intimate Monroe Forum in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist brings together Broadway performers and Los Angeles musical theatre favorites, Jay Brian Winnick (Sondheim's The Frogs, Beauty and the Beast, Guys & Dolls tour), Kelley Dorney (The Secret Garden CTG/Warren Carlyle, andYamuna Meleth (The Office Off-Bway, The Secret Garden CTG), and Tonoccus McClain (The Lion King tour). Directed by Maurice Godin (The Farnsworth Invention) choreographed by Jeffrey Polk ( 5 Guys Named Moe, Smokey Joe's Café, The Lion King L.A.), with musical direction and arrangements by Gerald Sternbach, and written by Gregory Thirloway and Maurice Godin, OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist puts a new twist on Christmas classics.

There's a rich history of Jewish composers and lyricists, from Irving Berlin to Mel Tormé. A lengthy list of Jewish immigrants became the denizens of Tin Pan Alley, who honed their musical skills in NYC, and went on to create hit songs that became our beloved holiday anthems.

Oy To the World! Christmas With A Twist! showcases the brilliant songwriters who shaped the modern-day Christmas celebration that everyone enjoys. Each iconic tune captures the spirit of the Yuletide season. Featuring well-known hits that have become beloved Christmas standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “I'll Be Home for Christmas”, “White Christmas”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, “Santa Baby” “The Christmas Song”, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and many more.

In this new musical comedy, Shelly Abrams (Jay Brian Winnick) has inherited a shuttered Catskills lodge. He has high hopes of bringing it back with a big holiday show, like the ones his Grandparents used to stage. He has fond childhood memories of holiday celebrations at the lodge which mixed Hanukkah with other traditions. He gathers his three most talented friends from The Big Apple and an ageless accompanist that came with the place, and together they provide a mix of cultures to rekindle the spirit of the place with a show called Christmas With A Twist. Shelly seeks to recreate the warmth, love, and laughter that once filled the hall in its heyday.

OY! to the World is a ninety-minute musical comedy that the whole family will enjoy. It's a walk down memory lane, with great Catskills humor and all the wonderful holiday music we love.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

El Portal Theatre presents

OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist

Starring (in alphabetical order)

Kelley Dorney

Tonoccus McClain

Yamuna Meleth

Jay Brian Winnick

And Gerald Sternbach as Chris

Directed by Maurice Godin

Choreographed by Jeffrey Polk

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Gerald Sternbach

Book by Gregory Thirloway & Maurice Godin

Costume Design by Shon Le Blanc

Lighting Design by Fiona Jessup

DATES:

December 14 thru December 23

10 performances only!



Thursday, December 14 @ 7pm

Friday, December 15 @7pm

Saturday, December 16 @3pm & 7pm

Sunday, December 17 @ 3pm

Wednesday, December 20 @ 2pm & 7pm

Thursday, December 21 @7pm

Friday, December 22 @7pm

Saturday, December 23 @ 3pm

TICKETS:

$50 -$60

For Tickets call: 818-508-4200

Or order online:

Click Here