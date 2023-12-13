El Portal Theatre to Present World Premiere Musical OY! TO THE WORLD - Christmas With A Twist!

The show will be presented December 14 - 23.
El Portal Theatre will present OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist, a new musical comedy directed by Maurice Godin, choreographed by Jeffrey Polk, with musical direction by Gerald Sternbach and starring Kelley Dorney, Tonoccus McClain, Yamuna Meleth and Jay Brian Winnick This world premiere holiday celebration will take place December 14 to December 23, 2023, for 10 performances only at the historic El Portal Theatre's intimate Monroe Forum in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.
OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist brings together Broadway performers and Los Angeles musical theatre favorites, Jay Brian Winnick (Sondheim's The Frogs, Beauty and the Beast, Guys & Dolls tour), Kelley Dorney (The Secret Garden CTG/Warren Carlyle, andYamuna Meleth (The Office Off-Bway, The Secret Garden CTG), and Tonoccus McClain (The Lion King tour). Directed by Maurice Godin (The Farnsworth Invention) choreographed by Jeffrey Polk ( 5 Guys Named Moe, Smokey Joe's Café, The Lion King L.A.), with musical direction and arrangements by Gerald Sternbach, and written by Gregory Thirloway and Maurice Godin, OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist puts a new twist on Christmas classics.
There's a rich history of Jewish composers and lyricists, from Irving Berlin to Mel Tormé. A lengthy list of Jewish immigrants became the denizens of Tin Pan Alley, who honed their musical skills in NYC, and went on to create hit songs that became our beloved holiday anthems.
Oy To the World! Christmas With A Twist! showcases the brilliant songwriters who shaped the modern-day Christmas celebration that everyone enjoys. Each iconic tune captures the spirit of the Yuletide season. Featuring well-known hits that have become beloved Christmas standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “I'll Be Home for Christmas”, “White Christmas”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, “Santa Baby” “The Christmas Song”, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and many more.
In this new musical comedy, Shelly Abrams (Jay Brian Winnick) has inherited a shuttered Catskills lodge. He has high hopes of bringing it back with a big holiday show, like the ones his Grandparents used to stage. He has fond childhood memories of holiday celebrations at the lodge which mixed Hanukkah with other traditions. He gathers his three most talented friends from The Big Apple and an ageless accompanist that came with the place, and together they provide a mix of cultures to rekindle the spirit of the place with a show called Christmas With A Twist. Shelly seeks to recreate the warmth, love, and laughter that once filled the hall in its heyday.
OY! to the World is a ninety-minute musical comedy that the whole family will enjoy. It's a walk down memory lane, with great Catskills humor and all the wonderful holiday music we love.
El Portal Theatre presents
OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist
Starring (in alphabetical order)
Kelley Dorney
Tonoccus McClain
Yamuna Meleth
Jay Brian Winnick
And Gerald Sternbach as Chris
Directed by Maurice Godin
Choreographed by Jeffrey Polk
Musical Direction and Arrangements by Gerald Sternbach
Book by Gregory Thirloway & Maurice Godin
Costume Design by Shon Le Blanc
Lighting Design by Fiona Jessup
DATES:
December 14 thru December 23
10 performances only!
Thursday, December 14 @ 7pm
Friday, December 15 @7pm
Saturday, December 16 @3pm & 7pm
Sunday, December 17 @ 3pm
Wednesday, December 20 @ 2pm & 7pm
Thursday, December 21 @7pm
Friday, December 22 @7pm
Saturday, December 23 @ 3pm
TICKETS:
$50 -$60
For Tickets call: 818-508-4200
Or order online:
