El Portal Theatre to Present OY TO THE WORLD! CHRISTMAS WITH A TWIST! in December

Performances run from December 14 to 23, 2023.

El Portal Theatre will present OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist! a new musical comedy! This world premiere holiday celebration will take place December 14 to December 23, 2023, for 10 performances only at the historic El Portal Theatre's intimate Monroe Forum in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. 

OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist! brings together Broadway performers and Los Angeles musical theatre favorites, Kelley Dorney,  Tonoccus McClain, Yamuna Meleth and Jay Brian Winnick. Directed by Maurice Godin, choreographed by Jeffrey Polk, with musical arrangements and direction by Gerald Sternbach,  and written by Gregory Thirloway and Maurice Godin, OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist! puts a new twist on Christmas classics.

There's a rich history of Jewish composers and lyricists, from Irving Berlin to Mel Tormé. A lengthy list of Jewish songwriters became the denizens of Tin Pan Alley, who honed their musical skills in NYC, and went on to create hit songs that became our beloved holiday anthems. OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist!showcases these brilliant songwriters who helped shape the modern-day Christmas  that everyone knows and celebrates. Each iconic tune captures the spirit of the Yuletide season. Featuring well-known hits that have become beloved Christmas standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “I'll Be Home for Christmas”, “White Christmas”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, “Santa Baby” “The Christmas Song”, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and many more. 

In this new musical comedy, Shelly Abrams (Jay Brian Winnick) has inherited a shuttered Catskills lodge. He has high hopes of bringing it back with a big holiday show, like the ones his Grandparents used to stage. He has fond childhood memories of holiday celebrations at the lodge which mixed Hanukkah with other traditions.  He gathers his three most talented friends from The Big Apple and an ageless accompanist that came with the place, and together they provide a mix of cultures to rekindle the spirit of the place with a show called Christmas With A Twist, seeking to recreate the warmth, love, and laughter that once filled the hall in its heyday. 

Oy! to the World is a ninety-minute, no intermission joyous musical comedy that the whole family will enjoy. It's a walk down memory lane, with great Catskills humor and all the wonderful holiday music we know and love.




