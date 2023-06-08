Ebi, Leila Forouhar, Faramarz Aslani & More to Join LIVE FOR LIBERTY Concert

Iran Democracy Council and EMH Productions, the world's leading Iranian concert brand, will present 'Live for Liberty,' a large-scale charity concert taking place at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 11. Produced by Live Nation, the event strives to create international awareness and support for the "Woman, Life, Freedom," movement in Iran, which champions gender equality, women's rights, and basic human rights for all people living in Iran. Simultaneously, the Iran Democracy Council and EMH Productions hope to bring the outside world's attention back to this very prevalent issue still plaguing Iranians.

Marking the first event of its kind in Los Angeles, which has the largest community of Iranian expats in the United States, 'Live for Liberty' will donate 100% of its proceeds to the individuals who have courageously put their lives on the line during the protests, many of whom are women. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Alongside performances from renowned artists including Ebi, Leila Forouhar, Faramarz Aslani, Shahin Najafi, Babak Amini, Mojgan Shajarian and 25Band, 'Live for Liberty' will also showcase speakers and other leaders and allies from the community including Homa Sarshar, Parviz Sayyad and more. Additional speakers will continue to be announced via Live For Liberty's official social media page here.

On top of the esteemed artists and speakers showing their solidarity, several powerful non-profits and community leaders have also stepped in to help aid in the process of transferring funds to the protestors in need. The Norooz Foundation, the Network of Iranian-American Professionals of Orange County, the Iran Democracy Council, and the With You Foundation have all come together to create a secure method that allows the transfer of funds to those who urgently need assistance. The Norooz Foundation extended its OFAC license, while the Network of Iranian Professionals in OC will provide its 501(c)(3) status, ensuring a safe and legitimate process.

EHM Productions CEO Rafe Rafahi noted the scale and importance of the concert, "This is a historic opportunity for us to bring the Iranian Diaspora of Los Angeles, as well as non-Iranian residents of our great city under one roof, to keep the energy of the democratic movement in Iran alive, while using our musical culture as a vehicle to unite and be the voice of tens of thousands of people still imprisoned, and the hundreds facing executions simply for standing up for their human rights."

Iran Democracy Council, an apolitical non-profit organization, represented by Shay Soroush, also acts as a significant facet for the event, with the Council being made up of and led by a young group of Iran-born and first generation Iranian American women with over 25 years of combined experience in human rights, sanctions, public policy, public health, media, and crisis, while all being under 40. The event has also received significant contributions from esteemed talent manager and consultant, Cyrus Saidi, as well as industry veterans Sia Davanria and Ashot Kartalyan, who are co-producing and have helped with strategic brand and marketing positioning, and production.

"Live for Liberty" promises to be a unifying and empowering experience, showcasing the solidarity of the community in its pursuit of justice, and encouraging them to hold steadfast in their fight for freedom and global support. The revolutionary spirit of this event will resonate through the power of songs and echo in the hearts of communities worldwide.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company composed of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About EHM Productions:

EMH Productions Inc. is an International Entertainment & Media Company founded by the legendary Persian singer Ebi and his wife Mahshid in the year 2000 in Los Angeles, California. The company has four divisions and a sister company operating on four continents. The divisions include: Talent Management, Production, Live, and a PR department that specializes in Brand Management and Social Media strategy.

About Iran Democracy Council:

Iran Democracy Council (IranDC) was born out of the grassroots Iranian Revolution, sparked by the September 16, 2022 death in custody of Zhina Mahsa Amini. IranDC is centered on the core conviction that equity for women, prosperity of life, and fundamental freedoms in Iran will only flourish with a secular, democratic, and representative government that is accountable to its people. Our work spans across two key central pillars: to create the broadest possible coalition of Iranians and non-Iranians, and to draft, inform, educate, and advocate for public policy and legislation that materially support the Iranian people in their pursuit of a representative, secular government.

About YouTube Theater:

YouTube Theater is a 6,000-seat performance venue located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood Calif., being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The state-of-the-art theater is a 227,000 square foot, three-story indoor venue situated under the same roof canopy as SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza. The venue can be configured to house three different crowd capacities, including intimate settings with minimum capacities of 3,400 and 4,400. Equipped with premium finishes throughout, the venue also offers guests both an interior and exterior balcony, luxury boxes, an industry room, and a private club with premium seats. Opened in August 2021, YouTube Theater is equipped to host a variety of events, including concerts, awards shows, esports competitions, community gatherings, conferences and more. For More Information About YouTube Theater Visit INSTAGRAM l FACEBOOK I TWITTER I OFFICIAL WEBSITE