East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival to Return for its 77th Year

Join the Longest-Running and Largest Mexican Heritage Parade in the Country on Sunday, Sept. 10.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival to Return for its 77th Year

The beloved traditional Mexican Independence Day Parade will return to East Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Now in its 77th year, it is the longest-running and largest Mexican heritage parade in the country. As grand marshal, notable actor, producer and "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos ("Riverdale," "Only Murders in the Building," "How I Met Your Father") will lead this year's festivities which will include live music, cultural entertainment, food and fun for the entire family.

Hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Jovana Lara and weathercaster Danny Romero, the parade will broadcast live from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, Southern California's most-watched television station and the official broadcast partner for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival. The parade route will travel east on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting from Mednik Avenue and culminating at Record Avenue. The festivities will continue at the Grand Festival on Mednik Avenue, between East César E. Chávez Avenue and First Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT. Live simulcasts of the parade will be available across the ABC OTV streaming and digital platforms, Hulu and ABC News Live.

To kick off the celebration, a press conference is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, 11:00 a.m. PDT, at the offices of the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, located at 2401 West 6th Street in Los Angeles.

For 77 years, the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico has been the driving force behind the iconic Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival in East Los Angeles. As a symbol of unity and tradition for the Mexican community, this parade attracts thousands of multigenerational participants and attendees, and consistently surpasses attendance expectations year after year. Since its establishment in 1931, the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico has stood as one of the pillars of the Los Angeles Mexican American community.

The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival is presented and produced by the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico, Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law and ABC7, with the support of the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and City of Los Angeles.



