Douglas Love-Ramos Joins A Noise Within as Managing Director

Following an extensive, nationwide search by Aspen Leadership Group, classical theater company A Noise Within has selected Douglas Love-Ramos to take the reins as managing director beginning August 1.



“We are thrilled to have Douglas join us as our next managing director,” said A Noise Within co-artistic directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott in a joint statement. “His background and skill set jumped out at us from the very beginning. Then, when we met with him, our shared passion for classic theater and vision for running an arts organization became clear. At every turn, we became more convinced that he would be the perfect partner for us. We are confident that Douglas will play a critical role in the theater’s bright future.”



Love-Ramos has spent much of his career running theaters and other major arts institutions throughout the country. He most recently served as managing director of Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Douglas previously served as CEO/producing director of Walden Playhouse, the live division of film studio Walden Media (Anshutz Film Group), and as producing director of FamilyStage San Francisco at the historic Orpheum Theater. He also conceived and annually staged the education centerpiece program, Rock Odyssey, for Miami’s Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. His career was launched when his stage adaptation of Free To Be You And Me was accepted by Marlo Thomas and published by Rogers and Hammerstein Theatre Library. He went on to produce five national tours to Broadway roadhouses including Free To Be… and other family-friendly productions. He has created intellectual property businesses for some of the largest entertainment, publishing and digital companies in the world. Douglas is the creator and executive producer of award-winning children’s television series, including Out of the Box for Disney and Jammin’ Animals for HBO. He is the author of more than 30 books published by HarperCollins, Disney Press, World Book Encyclopedia and others. He built two theaters and a children’s museum, and he created the arts education product World Book’s Dramatic Learning, which is used by 11 million classroom students worldwide.



”From the moment I connected with ANW, something clicked,” says Love-Ramos. “I felt that I found a home where I could bring my professional experiences and my passion for live theater. A Noise Within is dedicated to retelling classic stories to resonate with today’s audiences. I feel honored to collaborate with these fine artists, dedicated board and professional staff in writing the company’s next chapter.”



A Noise Within has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, California. ANW’s award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at their state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW believes in working hard on our anti-racist practice across the whole organization. By interpreting our mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves our entire community.



For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org