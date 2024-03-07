Do LaB Announces Artist Lineup For 2024 Stage At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, creators of North America's original boutique festival experience Lightning in a Bottle and immersive art leaders Do LaB have revealed the artist lineup for their 2024 stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking place this April 14-16 and 21-23. Combining dynamic design prowess, forward-thinking music curation, and animated crowd environment, Do LaB remains one of Coachella's most iconic areas.

The beloved Do LaB stage is revered for its transcendent and colorful structures that celebrate the brand's ethos of human connection and art as a transformative experience. The newest version of the stage, follows up on Do LaB's previous Warrior One design and sees the brand return to its roots of creating intimate spaces where fans can get lost. Taking inspiration from the world's beauty seen in things as specific as mushrooms and coral reefs, the design takes an innovative approach to its use of flowing fabrics and low ceilings to create the feeling of intimacy that belongs on the dancefloor and truly cannot be replicated elsewhere on the fields.

Do LaB's 2024 lineup will feature a mix of marquee dance and crossover talent alongside next generation stars. Between both weekends, fans can look forward to a special BODY HI by Alesso set from the dance music titan, a DJ set from slick sounding beatmaker Channel Tres, revitalized D&B icons Chase & Status, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, and multi-genre producer and singer-songwriter Sam Gellaitry.

Varying styles of dance music continue to be scattered throughout the bill, including famed multi-hyphenate vocalist, DJ, and producer Anna Lunoe, veteran DJ, producer and style star Mia Moretti, tech house sensations of the moment Biscits, Beltran and Westend, the melodic stylings of Kasbo and Sultan + Shepard. The lineup's depth expands with standout bass producer Hamdi, rising underground icon HoneyLuv, revered selector Melé, UK multi-instrumentalist Jasper Tygner.

Do LaB continues to be a stronghold for both the underground and more experimental shades of dance music. Highlights include a slew of back to backs and collaborations featuring cutting edge producers Nikki Nair x Hudson Mohawke, high bpm party starters KETBOI69 (KETTAMA B2B Partiboi69), and LA underground scene favorites Maddy Maia B2B Tottie. Fans can also discover the high tempo stylings of DJ duo Jersey, Moroccan selector SICARIA, and the euphoric productions of salute.

Additional rare booking sights include a DJ Set from indie electro act The Dare, one half of experimental electronic duo 100 gecs Dylan Brady, a takeover from international and inclusive house and techno label HE.SHE.THEY, and Tinzo & JoJo of the renowned Book Club Radio. Fans can also look forward to finding new favorites among the next generation of dance music including Azzecca, Juelz, Tape B, AYYBO, Baby Weight, and more.

One of the Do LaB stage's most well known and highly anticipated aspects every year is the array of surprise special guests each night of both Coachella weekends. Surprise appearances in 2023 included James Blake, ODESZA, Vintage Culture b2b Mochakk, Dombresky, Elderbrook, Hayden James, Joy Anonymous, Uncle Waffles, GORDO b2b Mathame, Monolink and Knock2, with preceding years seeing the likes of Skrillex, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Richie Hawtin, Major Lazer, Bonobo, Bob Moses, ZHU, SG Lewis, and many more.

The Do LaB stage at Coachella provides a preview of the brand's flagship boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle. The five day Lightning in a Bottle experience fuses a top tier musical lineup, immersive art installations, cause-driven educational programming, and a variety of yoga and movement programming within a sprawling lakeside venue in beautiful Buena Vista Lake, California.

Taking place over Memorial Day Weekend on May 22-27, LIB 2024's musical programming highlights include Skrillex, Labrinth, Lane 8, James Blake, M.I.A., Skream, Tycho, ISOxo, Tipper, Fatboy Slim, CloZee, Nora En Pure, Bob Moses, Honey Dijon, Damian Lazarus, and several more.

Do LaB at Coachella 2024 Lineup

Weekend One (A-Z)

Ahadadream

Anna Lunoe

Awen

Azzecca

BODY HI by Alesso

Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Chase & Status

DJ Starrza

DRĖĖĖMY

Hamdi

Jersey

Maddy Maia B2B Tottie

Melé

Mia Moretti

Nikki Nair x Hudson Mohawke

Parallelle

Player Dave

salute

Sam Gellaitry

SICARIA

Smiles Davis

Tape B

The Dare (DJ Set)

Weekend Two (A-Z)

&friends

Alleycvt

AYYBO

Baby Weight

Beltran

Biscits

CocoRosie

DJ Tennis

Dylan Brady

HE.SHE.THEY

HoneyLuv

Huneycut

Jasper Tygner

Jon Casey

Juelz

Juliet Mendoza

Julya Karma

Kasbo

KETBOI69 (KETTAMA b2b Partiboi69)

Patricio

Sinca

Sultan + Shepard

Tinzo & Jojo (Book Club Radio)

Val Fleury

Westend

Yung Singh