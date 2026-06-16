Devo Joins Lineup for MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF WES ANDERSON at the Hollywood Bowl

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Devo has joined the lineup of special guests for Music from the Films of Wes Anderson at the Hollywood Bowl. Previously announced artists include Beck, Jackson Browne, Ami Dang, Britt Daniel, Karen Elson, China Forbes, Jeff Goldblum, Jim James, Jenny Lewis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Bill Murray, Karen O, Iryna Orlova, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Rufus Wainwright, and Kaoru Watanabe who will join the Los Angeles Philharmonic led by conductor Thomas Wilkins and an all-star house band featuring Musical Director Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr., Jason Falkner, Joey Waronker and Gus Seyffert, for a once-in-a-lifetime musical retrospective of the influential director’s work. Please note: Each night will feature a different slate of guest artists. Additional details and guests TBA.

Developed in partnership with Wes Anderson and his longtime music supervisor and music producer Randall Poster, Music from the Films of Wes Anderson features score and soundtrack selections spanning the director’s 30-year filmography. Music is a hallmark of Anderson’s storytelling, contributing to some of cinema’s most memorable moments. The concert celebrates those moments and more with a combination of the popular songs that have become legendary Anderson needle drops, orchestral music, and the scores of Alexandre Desplat and Mark Mothersbaugh.

Beyond the stage, the grounds of the Hollywood Bowl become Wes Anderson’s wonderful world with themed displays, curated treats and special merchandise provided, in part, by the program’s partners ABKCO Music & Records, Accidentally Wes Anderson, Air Mail, BonBon, and The Criterion Collection and more. Audiences are encouraged to join in the campus-wide celebration of Anderson’s visual aesthetic and musical curation. Performances will take place on Friday, July 10, at 8PM; Saturday, July 11, at 8PM; and Sunday, July 12, at 7PM

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