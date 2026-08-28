DON GIOVANNI to Open at San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra and Guild Opera

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San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra and Guild Opera Company will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni for two performances, August 28 and 29 at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tarzana, California.

Roberto Perlas Gomez will take on the title role of Don Giovanni, with Dennis Rupp as Leporello, Emma Berggren as Donna Elvira, Margaret Daly as Donna Anna, Frank Watnick as Don Ottavio, Chase Yun as the Commendatore, Leela Subramaniam as Zerlina and Adam McCrory as Masetto.

James Domine will conduct the San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra, with stage direction by Gabriel Reoyo Pazos and costumes by Diana Rodriguez.

Retelling the legendary story of Don Juan, Don Giovanni follows the notorious nobleman as his relentless pursuit of pleasure and refusal to change propel him toward a final reckoning. Mozart's opera blends comedy and tragedy in a score featuring some of the composer's most enduring music.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Roberto Perlas Gomez as Don Giovanni, Dennis Rupp as Leporello, Emma Berggren as Donna Elvira, Margaret Daly as Donna Anna, Frank Watnick as Don Ottavio, Chase Yun as the Commendatore, Leela Subramaniam as Zerlina and Adam McCrory as Masetto.

James Domine conducts, with Gabriel Reoyo Pazos serving as stage director and Diana Rodriguez designing costumes.

Performance Schedule

Don Giovanni will be performed Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances will take place in the Performance Hall at St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana, California.

Tickets will be available for purchase online and at the door.

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