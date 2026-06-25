DEAD JOHN to Add Encore After Sold-Out Hollywood Fringe Run

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Following a completely sold-out Hollywood Fringe Festival run, the original horror-comedy rock musical Dead John has added a special encore performance on Tuesday, June 30th at 7:30pm at the Madnani Theater.

The additional performance comes after overwhelming audience demand and an outpouring of enthusiastic reviews praising the show's original rock score, inventive staging, powerhouse all-female cast, and commercial potential.

Inspired by Final Destination, Stephen King, This Is Spinal Tap, and '80s arena rock, Dead John follows Third Twin, an all-female rock band on the verge of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction when a freak onstage accident kills one of its members. As conspiracy-fueled rumors spread and a sinister deal with the devilish media mogul Bobby Beelz begins to unravel, the band must navigate backstage chaos, supernatural forces, and an escalating body count... because the show must go on!

The production features original songs, an all-female cast, elaborate onstage death sequences, practical effects, puppetry, animated elements, and an original rock score inspired by Journey, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, KISS, and Mötley Crüe.

Music and lyrics are by NYU and Berklee-trained composer Tyler Rivera Stein, with book and direction by Logan Horberg. The production is produced by Television Academy member and actress Taissa Zveiter (The Lincoln Lawyer, The Morning Show, High Potential).

Originally conceived as a feature film before evolving into a stage musical, the creative team views this sold-out world premiere as the first step in the show's future, with plans to pursue larger theatrical productions, touring, and feature film development.

'We created Dead John because we believed there was room for an all-female original rock musical that felt like a live concert, a horror movie, and a comedy all at once,' said composer Tyler Rivera Stein. Director and book writer Logan Horberg echoed 'Seeing audiences embrace it (and hearing reviewers imagine its future beyond Fringe) is incredibly rewarding. We can't wait to keep growing this show.'

NEWLY ADDED ENCORE PERFORMANCE:

Tuesday, June 30th at 7:30pm

Madnani Theater

6760 Lexington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

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