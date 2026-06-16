Criterion Sets Wes Anderson-Themed 'Weekend of Discovery' This July
The themed programming is set to take place July 10–12 at the Hollywood Bowl's Kagan Patio.
Criterion is partnering with acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson for a series of events coming to Los Angeles this summer. Alongside the return of the Mobile Closet and the previously announced Music from the Films of Wes Anderson concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, Criterion is launching the first-ever Criterion Cinema, offering fans screenings curated by Anderson, and brand-new ways to engage with Criterion and the world of Wes Anderson.
The themed programming is set to take place July 10–12 at the Hollywood Bowl's Kagan Patio. The Criterion Cinema is a gathering place for film lovers featuring curated screenings, a listening booth inspired by film soundtracks, opportunities to experience the Criterion Channel, and programming designed to deepen audiences’ connection to the art of film. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy exclusive screenings, merchandise and more.
Alongside the cinema is the Criterion Mobile Closet. Stocked with more than 1,700 of the greatest films from around the world, filmmakers, stars, and creative luminaries of all kinds come to Criterion to champion their favorite films in the popular Criterion Closet Picks video series. Since Criterion started taking the Closet out on the road, film lovers across the country have joined us to explore the collection and make their own Closet videos.
Timed-Entry Hours take place July 10/11 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. and 6 p.m.–10 p.m. and July 12 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. A timed-entry hours lottery is available here. Check out the screening schedule for the Criterion Cinema below.
The Criterion Cinema Screening Schedule
Friday, July 10
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: The Darjeeling Limited
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Yojimbo
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Wes’ Shorts Playing
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Adventures in Movie Going
Saturday, July 11
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: The Darjeeling Limited
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Amarcord
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Wes’ Shorts Playing
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Adventures in Movie Going
Sunday, July 12
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. .: The Darjeeling Limited
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. .: Belle De Jour
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Wes’ Shorts Playing
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Adventures in Movie Going
Image Credit: Courtesy of Criterion
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