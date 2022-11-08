Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Production Company RYB Launches Out Of RED Studios In Historic Hollywood

The company is the brainchild of Jim Seibel, an acclaimed producer with over 35 feature films to his credits, including Killing Them Softly and The Grey.

Nov. 08, 2022  

With the launch of production company RYB, all the greatest components of filmmaking come together with a unified ambition to support the artist and client.

The specific alchemy of RYB starts with its location on the backlot at RED Studios in the heart of historic Hollywood. The company has a strategic partnership with RED Studios allowing RYB to provide access to unparalleled resources.

"We are an ego-free production company that produces visual content for brands, artists, and clients across all media," explains Rob Baunoch III, Managing Director. "A creative playground where all the components of a project can be executed in one place. Given our resources, plus the collective team and skill sets, RYB is able to provide soup-to-nuts service at a superior level."

Embracing RED Studios' motto of working with filmmakers who decided that good wasn't good enough, RYB has curated a roster of fierce directing talents, each with their own distinct style and lane, including Aya Tanimura, Corey Wilson, Curry Sicong Tian, The Freise Brothers, Jason Bergh, Mike G, Paul Scheer, and Tim Mattia.

"RYB gathers artists from all walks of life to create unique, bold, boundary-pushing work in a supportive environment that promotes and fosters collaboration, high standards, and transcendence throughout all forms of visual media," explains RYB's Executive Producer Jenn Mickelson.

Leading the day-to-day operations with Rob is Jenn. Together, they have supervised and overseen over 100+ commercials and over 100+ music videos. Jenn's unique background as a line producer, agency producer, and years of Head of Production experience at London Alley allows her to approach projects head-on and problem-solve in unparalleled ways. Jenn seeks every opportunity in between bids to take RYB's roster to their full potential.

In addition to Rob and Jenn, RYB is run by a strategic conjunction of talents, including VP of Development Jeremie Guiraud, Controller April Edwards, Co-Founder Jim Seibel, and Co-Founder Danny Tanchauco. United by their get-it-done attitudes, each veteran has independently touched every aspect of creative, production, and finance (and has a track record for handling the madness with grace.)

"Whereas the worlds of film studios and commercial production don't usually overlap, RYB sits at the intersection because of our strategic partnerships," says Rob. "Jim's presence provides a legitimate, organic support system for directors trying to move between short-form content and long-form narrative."

Jim called upon Rob, then a senior executive at Tomorrow, whose breadth of entertainment experience spans producing and consulting for film, advertising, and theater for the past 15 years. Immediately Rob understood the singular value proposition that RYB offered artists.

Jeremie Guiraud serves as the greatest conduit between long-form content and RYB. A feature production executive for the past eight years working directly with Jim, Jeremie balances creative instincts with the logistical thinking needed to get movies made.

Likewise, having Danny Tanchauco, Head of Operations at RED Studios, in the inner circle of RYB helps foster a dynamic environment for creatives and clients. With his hands-on and friendly approach, Danny truly runs the studio like a mom-and-pop shop. His experience managing studios and his relationships with every major rental house in the country make for a seamless production every time.

Summoning their expertise from different sides of the business, the RYB personalities all clicked perfectly into place, amplified by a strong sales team in Devine Reps for East and West Coast territories, and Sharon & Perry for Midwest and Texas/Southeast representation. And despite the decades of experience between the core team, the RYB crew places an emphasis on being ego-free and encourages true collaboration and information-sharing among its directors.



