Clark Gregg, Daryl Sabara, Midori Francis & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS LOS ANGELES

On October 2, 2023, distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community will come together at the Hudson Theatres for a special production of The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles. This one-night-only fundraiser supports the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports entertainment industry workers who need help during the current work stoppage.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have been bringing creative communities together to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. Artists scheduled to participate in this year's Los Angeles show include actors Clark Gregg (The Avengers), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Olivia Holt (Kickin' It), Drew Tarver (The Other Two), Daryl Sabara (Sky Kids), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Midori Francis (Grey's Anatomy), Nico Greetham (American Horror Story), Lisa Gilroy (Glamorous), Josh Ruben (Scare Me), Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is The New Black), Coral Peña (The Post), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys) and more to be announced; writers Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Kristin Newman (That 70's Show) with Ariana Berkowitz (Carol's Second Act), Laura Jacqmin (Grace and Frankie), Ken Greller (Dickinson), and more; directors David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), Nick Lieberman (Theater Camp), Bridey Elliott (Clara's Ghost), Nell Teare (Bolivar), Lovell Holder (Loserville) and more. Additional cast and creative team members will be announced soon.

"The 24 Hour Plays are the perfect way to promote creativity and raise awareness during this difficult time," said Chelsea Frei, a producer on the event. "I've joined their annual return to Los Angeles as a producer to work with this group of wildly talented artists to raise money for an important cause."

The 24 Hour Plays are continuing their support of the strike after a virtual show highlighting WGA members earlier this year. "The 24 Hour Plays show up for artists at the outset of their careers and never stop showing up," said Laura Jacqmin, a participating writer and WGA strike captain. "Almost as soon as the WGA went on strike, The 24 Hour Plays came through yet again to highlight our work and our struggle."

Tickets are available at 24hourplays.org/los-angeles starting at $50, with a limited number of discounted tickets available for WGA and SAG-AFTRA members.

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS LOS ANGELES

October 2, 2023 at 8 PM

The Hudson Theatres

6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Little Rock, Savannah, Finland, Mexico City and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an off-Broadway theater. Over 12 years, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists changing the game in theater, television and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays in theaters and schools, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide, one day at a time.

