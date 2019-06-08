Circle X Holds 15th Annual Reading Series

Circle X Theatre Co. is also proud to announce their 15th annual public reading series.

Utilizing a grant from The Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. will embark on a free public play reading series on four consecutive Monday evenings from June 3 to June 23rd, 2019. Proudly collaborating with some of the finest directors and performers in Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. will explore, rehearse and present four new plays, allowing their greatest potential for development and production.

Performances will be on Monday evenings, June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Atwater Village Theatre. All readings are presented free of charge and no reservations are required.

This is the 15th year Circle X Theatre has been awarded this competitive grant from The Department of Cultural Affairs to explore new plays by some of our best writers and artists as part of Circle X's ongoing commitment to the development and creation of new works.

WHO: Circle X Theatre Co.

WHAT: 15th Annual Spring Reading Series

WHEN: Four consecutive Mondays, June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019 at 8:00 pm

WHERE: Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., 90039

For more information: www.circlextheatre.org

PLANO

By Will Arbery

Directed by Neel Keller

Monday, June 3rd at 8pm

Atwater Village Theatre

With Brian Henderson, Mariana Klaveno, Ericka Kreutz, Christine Lahti, Rich Liccardo, Peter Mendoza and Jeanne Syquia

Tonight, and later, and earlier, three sisters (no, not those ones) are stricken with a series of strange plagues. Let's talk about family nightmares. I mean, uh, memories.

TINY HOUSES

By Chelsea Maracantel

Directed by Jessica Hanna

Monday, June 10th at 8pm

Atwater Village Theatre

With Madison Dirks, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Chris Illing, Michael Lopez, Noreen O'Neill, Meghan Reardon

In a world where bigger is always better, can tiny really equal happy?

A comedy about finding out who we are when the world shrinks.

THE WICKED ONE

By Lisa Sanaye Dring

Directed by Rebecca Wear

Monday, June 17th at 8pm

Atwater Village Theatre

The story of a mother faced with a brutal decision. Based on a true story out of Rosemead, California, a terminal cancer diagnosis forces a first-generation Laotian immigrant to confront her son's schizophrenia. The Wicked One explores the piercing isolation experienced by single mothers, the shame around mental illness that often plagues Asian families, and the heft of having to carry your culture with you in a foreign land.

HOMOS, OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA

By Jordan Seavey

Directed by Michael Michetti

Monday, June 24th at 8pm

Atwater Village Theatre

"Love is love" - but is navigating it any less complicated today? What does it mean to be in a committed relationship? Is monogamy just monotony? Told through interweaving glimpses into the life of an everyday couple unexpectedly confronted by a vicious crime, Homos, Or Everyone In America is a fearless, funny, heart-on- its-sleeve examination of the moments that can bring two people together - or pull them apart.





