Chris Mann Hosts BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY: Rory O'Malley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, Yuka Takara And More

Fifth annual Ballots Over Broadway fundraiser to feature Broadway stars in support of democracy.
On September 30th, Feminists in Action, Momtivist and Hang Out Do Good will present the 5th annual Ballots Over Broadway fundraiser under the stars at a private residence in Hancock Park.
Each year, Ballots Over Broadway gathers stars of stage and screen to perform Broadway hits in support of two incredible organizations that promote a healthy and thriving Democracy - Field Team 6, which registers voters in critical districts nationwide, and DemocraShe, which empowers diverse young women to become transformational leaders.
This year's event is hosted by Chris Mann, a finalist from The Voice whose YouTube song parodies have garnered hundreds of millions of views, and features Broadway talent including Rory O'Malley (Hamilton), Jared Gertner (Olivier nominee for Book of Mormon), Mary Faber (Avenue Q), Nicole Parker (Wicked), as well as The Princess and the Frog's Michael Wooley, TV veteran and part of the Garfunkel and Oates duo Kate Micucci, and Grammy and Emmy winning Alisha Gaddis of Lishy Lou and Lucky Too.
Previous Ballots Over Broadway shows have featured Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom, Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu, Tony winners Laura Benanti, Jessie Mueller, Santino Fontana and Andre deShields, and a host of other incredible stars of stage and screen.
TICKETS: Click Here
Performers include:
Jenni Barber
Ciera Dawn
Mary Faber
Anthony Fedorov
Alisha Gaddis
Jared Gertner
Rhiannon Hansen
Deborah Lew
Rory O'Malley
Kate Miccuci
Nicole Parker
Jennifer Paz
Jason Michael Snow
Yuka Takara
Michael Leon Wooley
and musical improv with Magic To Do
Musical Director: Doug Peck
