Celebration Theatre Hosts 40th Anniversary Fundraiser Event This Week

The event is on Wednesday, October 18 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Celebration Theatre has announced a 40th Anniversary special event on Wednesday, October 18 at 7pm. Join Southern California’s longest-running LGBTQIA+ theatre as they look back on 40-plus years of groundbreaking, revolutionary theatre while uplifting a mission that continues to be a vital part of the fabric that enriches the human experience.

Be a part of this one-night time warp back to Celebration Theatre's humble beginnings in 1982 to the present day, as we host an evening reviving some of your favorite, award-winning moments with original cast members and special guests from productions of Naked Boys Singing, Cabaret, The Color Purple, and more!

Directed by longtime company member, Tom DeTrinis, with musical direction by Wilkie Ferguson, III.  There will be laughs, there will be music, there will be Celebration—a great way to connect with friends during Queer History Month.

This is a fundraising benefit to support the theatre’s 2023-2024 season. Tickets range from $15.00 - $100.00.  Doors open at 6pm | Program begins at 7:00pm | Courtyard Reception at 8:15pm. Tickets available at Click Here.  40 YEARS OF CELEBRATION will take place at the at the Renberg Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles. 

For additional information, please contact David Elzer/DEMAND PR at 818/508-1754 or by e-mail at davidelzer@me.com

Celebration Theatre is one of the nation’s oldest LGBTQIA+ theatres. Founded in December 1982 in a Silverlake storefront, the nonprofit was expressly organized as a community theatre “of, by, and for gay and lesbian people and their friends.” Since then, the Los Angeles-based company has mounted theatrical productions representative of, and in support of, the queer community: with a sharp focus on inclusion, visibility, and pride. GLAAD, NAACP, LA theatre awards and many other benchmarks for excellence have recognized the theatre and its artists— performers, writers, directors, designers, musicians, and producers. Scores of LGBTQIA+ luminaries have graced Celebration’s stages over the years as it continues to provide an inspiring and empowering forum for professional and emerging artists, giving voice to the evolving experience of queer culture. Click Here.
 
 



