Cast and Creative Team Set For THE FAR COUNTRY at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh’s The Far Country, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley) from Friday, March 8 through Sunday, April 14, 2024. Press night will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. Single tickets ($22.50–$134) are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/the-far-country/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Following a critically acclaimed debut in New York, The Far Country returns to its roots in a triumphant West Coast premiere. In the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act, Moon Gyet has arrived at San Francisco Bay’s Angel Island Immigration Station with an invented biography and a new name, both given to him by a man who made the same arduous crossing several years earlier. But passage to San Francisco — and the dream of a better life for future generations — commands a very high price. Spanning two countries and three generations, Lloyd Suh’s breathtaking account of immigration, identity, and memory has been called “Artful…an act, loving and sorrowful, of reclamation” by The New York Times.



“I’m incredibly proud to bring Lloyd’s beautiful play home to the Bay Area,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “It is an honor to share this story with our community, in this magical, complicated place that has inspired and compelled people from all over the world to leave their countries of origin to seek opportunity, safety, and home.”



“I’m thrilled to be making my Berkeley Rep debut with such a deeply meaningful project as The Far Country,” adds Director Jennifer Chang. “It is an honor to bring visibility to the stories and the history of Asian Americans in the Bay Area, to share them with the Bay Area community — especially because I grew up here and continue to have family and roots here. Lloyd Suh is a really special voice and collaborator in the American theatre and I’m grateful to be working with him again.”



The cast of The Far Country includes (in alphabetical order) Tommy Bo, Feodor Chin, Andrew Ge, Alex Hsu, Kina Kantor, John Keabler, Whit K. Lee, Tess Lina, Sharon Shao, Jonathan Rhys Williams, and Andrew Wilton.



The creative team for The Far Country includes Lloyd Suh (Playwright), Jennifer Chang (Director), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Helen Q. Huang (Costume Design), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Sound Design), and Hsuan-Kuang Hsieh (Projection Design).



In connection with The Far Country, Berkeley Rep will offer numerous events that will give patrons the opportunity to get closer to the action:

· Friday, March 15 at 6:45 p.m.

Community Salon with performance by Del Sol Quartet and The Last Hoisan Poets in the Narsai David Courtyard



· Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

Community Salon with performance by Bay Area Independent Chinese Dancers in Michael’s Second Act bar



· Friday, March 22, immediately following the performance

Postshow discussion guided by members of Berkeley Rep’s artistic team in Michael’s Second Act bar



· Thursday, March 28, immediately following the performance

Postshow discussion guided by members of Berkeley Rep’s artistic team in Michael’s Second Act bar



· Friday, March 29 at 6:45 p.m.

AAPI Heritage Night with special performances and light bites in the Narsai David Courtyard



· Tuesday, April 2, immediately following the performance

Postshow discussion guided by members of Berkeley Rep’s artistic team in Michael’s Second Act bar



· Wednesday, April 3, immediately following the performance

Postshow Community Dialogue with Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation and other panelists in Michael’s Second Act bar



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet’s Coffee, Berkeley Rep’s official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen and Susan Chamberlin; Yogen and Peggy Dalal; Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer; Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau; Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney; Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller; Jack and Betty Schafer; The Strauch Kulhanjian Family; and Gail and Arne Wagner.