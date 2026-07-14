Cast and Creative Team Set For GREASE at Altadena Music Theatre
Eric Stanton Betts leads as Danny Zuko, with Bryce Ryness and Cheyenne Wells rounding out the cast.
The cast and creative team have been set for the Altadena Music Theatre (AMT) production of Grease, it was announced today by producing artistic director Sarah Azcarate. Opening is set for Thursday, August 6, at 8pm, and performances will continue Thursday through Sunday at 8pm through August 16 at the Mountain View Mausoleum, 2300 Marengo Avenue in Altadena, 91001.
The cast will feature Broadway's Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour) as Sandy, and Bryce Ryness (First Date, Matilda the Musical, Leap of Faith, Hair, Legally Blonde) as Vince Fontaine. Eric Stanton Betts (National Tours of Kinky Boots and Evita) will play Danny Zuko. After appearing in Paramount's Rise of the Pink Ladies, Cheyenne Wells will make her AMT debut playing Marty. The ensemble includes Monica Azcarate, Lauren Barette, Kir Beaux, Eugene Boyd, James Byous, Tara Carbone, Rio Colino, Romy Evans, Jake Ewan, Jalen Friday, Kasey Hentz, Brennan Hilger, Harmony Jones, Nancy Landis, Justin Anthony Long, Chelsea Maker, Robert Manion, and Scarlet Sheppard.
The production will be directed by Oliver Azcarate, with choreography by Melissa Schade, and musical direction by Chris Wade. Scenic design is by Andrew Hull, lighting design is by Bosco Flanagan, costume design is by Michael Mullen, sound design is by Toby Tittle, and prop design is by Rachel Gold. Associate choreographer is Mackenzey Franklin. Technical director is Ernest McDaniel, graphic design is by Robert Manion, and production stage manager is Olivia Riddle. Associate producers are Bouket Fingerhut and Brian Justin Crum.
A celebration of teenage dreams, rebellious hearts, and the magic of first love, audiences will step into the high school hallways of the 1950s where leather jackets shake and ponytails swing to timeless hits like Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and You're the One That I Want. The original Broadway production of Grease opened on February 14, 1972, running for eight years and 3,388 performances. It has enjoyed two wildly popular Broadway revivals from 1994–1998 and from 2007–2009. Between the three productions, Grease has received 11 Tony Award nominations.
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