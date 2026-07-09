Cast Set For YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Week Two at The Blank Theatre

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Casting has been announced for week two of The Blank Theatre's 34th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The second three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented live onstage July 16–19 at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz. The plays are Who Would Believe Sadie Kessler? by Emma Wolff (age 15, from Harrison, NY); Monsters by Katie Giglio (age 18, from Belmont, MA); and Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dating by Walton Hurley (age 17, from Portland, OR).

Who Would Believe Sadie Kessler? will feature (in alphabetical order) August Bash, Ata-Han Erentok (Scorpion, The Haunted, Barracuda, No Mistakes), Angelina Folino (Henry Danger, They Took My Daughter, Love & Karma), Coby Hawkins (Only in Dreams, Reunion, Sophomore Year 2020), Cece Kelly (Cobra Kai, Chicago Fire, Halt and Catch Fire), Bryce McBratnie (Hawaii Five-O, Ray Donovan, Young Sheldon, The Middle), and Arezu Tavakoli (Sway, Heaven Spot, Christine, Babaoutai). After being sexually assaulted at a house party, Sadie Kessler must decide if she wants to tell. If she does, will anyone believe her? The playwright was mentored by ShaWanna Renee Rivon. Directed by Laura Stribling.

Monsters will feature (in alphabetical order) Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale, Dr. Death, Skeleton Crew, The Magicians, American Horror Story), and Aryè Campos (The Nutty Boy, Passport to Freedom, S.W.A.T.). A monster mistakenly ends up in Jimmy's mom's room. Will Jimmy's mom be able to protect Jimmy from the monster or is it too late? The playwright was mentored by Dave Osmundsen. Directed by Kenneth Castillo.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dating will feature (in alphabetical order) Emily Berry (Good American Family, The Consultant, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish), Anissa Borrego (Elio, Stumble, This is Us), Pedro Coelho (Possessed, Over Death, Morning Sunshine), CJ Cruz (1660 Vine, The Mouzard, The Power Plant), and William Dixon (Days of Our Lives, The Residence, General Hospital, Imperfect Women). In this modern retelling of Hamlet, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern visit Hamlet to help him work through the death of his father, his relationship with his mom, and finding new love. The playwright was mentored by Arthur M. Jolly. Directed by Rose Bochner.



Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged and may be made online.

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