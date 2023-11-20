Caryl Churchill's SEVEN JEWISH CHILDREN Will Be Featured at 'Artists For Gaza: In Response'

The live event will be complemented by a livestream and recording available until December 4.
This Is A Front, LA's newest theatre company dedicated to reshaping how we understand our role in each other's lives, announces bold programming within its first month of launch.
"Artists for Gaza: In Response" is a powerful initiative aimed at raising funds, awareness, and solidarity for Gaza. Scheduled for 11/27 at 6:30 pm, the event is "dedicated to collective reflection and expression in the wake of recent atrocities."
A staged reading of the controversial play "Seven Jewish Children" by Caryl Churchill will be performed in partnership with If Not Now LA - an organization of "American Jews organizing their community to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all."
Artistic Director Brian Eckert, along with producers Sasan Ahmed and Everleigh Brenner, emphasizes the company's commitment to creating a platform for impactful storytelling. Eckert states, "Over the past month and 20 days, our LA community has been deeply affected by the crisis in Palestine. This event aims to provide a space for listening and being heard."
The evening promises a diverse array of art, featuring poetry, comedy, monologues, and music by Arab/MENA/Jewish artists. In addition to the reading of Churchill's 10-minute play, the event will include a panel discussion with representatives from activist organizations and educators, offering contextual insights into the art pieces and guiding the way forward.
The conversation will then extend to the audience, embracing what could be the potential for challenging discussions. Eckert remarks, "We're not doing this to be performative. If we say we're opening space to talk about something that's ugly, we have to be okay with looking at the ugly. And bombing children is ugly. Historical trauma is ugly. I don't hope for it, I really don't expect it, but I won't be surprised if small tensions bubble up, even between the type of people who would attend this event. That's okay."
All proceeds from the event will be directly donated to MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians), a UK-based organization. The live event will be complemented by a livestream and recording available until December 4.
Participants (as of 11/18/23):
If Not Now LA
Susan Abdel-Haq
Joe Abousakher
Everleigh Brenner
Edgar Allan Hoe
Ari Fromm
Jackson Goldberg
Gena B Jones
Emily Leventhal
Lynn Maleh
Dennis Mashevsky
Victoria Melkonyan
Nelson Menell
More to be announced soon...
