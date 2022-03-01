Cantor Nathan Lam Joins Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre

Cantor Nathan Lam, one of the foremost Cantors in the United States has joined the clergy at the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre. The Temple, which owns the historic 1900 seat art deco Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills is the largest arts and entertainment industry synagogue in the United States and is led by its founder Rabbi David Baron.



Rabbi David Baron said, "Our clergy team including Cantor Ilysia Pierce and Music Director Sharon Farber enthusiastically welcome Hazzan Lam and his family to our congregational family and look forward to enhancing our live and livestream services together."



The Temple will hold its first live service featuring Cantor Lam and a 30-voice Gospel Choir on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. For more information, please call the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at 323.658.9100 or visit online at www.bhtota.org