California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present Musical FLOYD COLLINS

Students from 10 arts conservatories collaborate in this cross-conservatory production.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students dig deep into the life of the "Greatest Cave Explorer Ever Known" at the school's sixth-annual all-school musical, "Floyd Collins." The daring musical follows the titular adventurer in 1925 as he attempts to turn Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, yet becomes the attraction himself once he becomes trapped 200 feet underground. The Obie Award-winning score brings bluegrass and Americana components to an array of solo and company performances, interlacing a valiant soundtrack to an even more daring story.

CSArts-SGV's annual all-school musical is highly regarded as the largest cross-conservatory collaboration for both students and staff. "Floyd Collins" features a cast and crew of 75 CSArts-SGV students from 10 of the school's arts conservatories: acting, ballet & contemporary dance, commercial dance, instrumental music, integrated arts, musical theatre, popular music, production & design, visual arts and vocal arts. The school of dance staff is developing choreography and instrumental music students and staff are performing in the full 24-piece pit orchestra. Additionally, visual arts students are designing several props and lobby art design, while production & design students are handling staging and lighting from backstage and in the booth.

The stage will be set at Glendale Community College, which allows students the chance to work with more scenery and technology than the average CSArts-SGV show. The talented team leading the production also includes Director Jud Williford, Choreographer Alison Hennessey, and Music Director Graham Jackson. Tyler McGeogh, director of the Instrumental Music Conservatory will conduct the orchestra in Adam Guettel's courageous score.

Williford, who is also the school's Chair of Theatre, explains that "Floyd Collins" is the perfect choice for this cross-conservatory collaboration. The score features complex musical forms that are not often performed in typical CSArts-SGV performances, encouraging students and attendees to step out of their comfort zones and into the unknown.

"The music is unique and a style that expands our students' experience and the story follows the massive impact that comes from pursuing a dream," said Williford. "Which, in a way, represents each student at CSArts-SGV and their own unique journey as an artist."

Additionally, he said he hopes the audience sees the student's power of collaboration, ensemble, compassion and the integrity required to tell stories at the highest level.

"It's rare, magical and will expose them to a kind of musical that will touch their hearts and highlight what's universally important to us all: family, friends, community and connection," he said.

"Floyd Collins" runs Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. to Friday, Feb. 1 with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Glendale Community College, located at 1500 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, Calif. CSArts-SGV is grateful to Glendale Community College for hosting the performance. Tickets for "Floyd Collins" are $25 and available online at Click Here.




