COCO QUEENS by LaDarrion Williams to Open at Outside In Theatre

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COCO QUEENS, written by New York Times bestselling author LaDarrion Williams and directed by Jessica E. Williams, will make its Los Angeles stage debut at Outside In Theatre, with previews beginning October 19 and the official opening set for October 25. The production is co-produced by Blackgical Productions and Outside In Theatre.

Set in 1975 Alabama, COCO QUEENS follows four Black women who gather each year inside a neighborhood beauty shop for Coco Queens Weekend, a tradition of food, music, laughter, reflection and healing. When long-buried secrets surface, the women must confront the wounds between them and determine whether truth can bring them back together.

'COCO QUEENS is about the spaces we create for one another when the world becomes too heavy,' says Williams. 'It's a celebration of Black joy, community, memory and the complicated ways we love and care for one another.'

The production marks a new chapter for Williams, the bestselling author of Blood at the Root and Bones at the Crossroads, as he expands his work into theater producing through Blackgical Productions.

The cast features Julanne Chidi Hill (Little America, Lackawanna Blues), Mildred Marie Langford (Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Med), Chanell Bell (Power Book IV, Garden Hands) and Sierra Nicolette Smith (P-Valley, Snowfall).

About LaDarrion Williams

LaDarrion Williams is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, playwright, filmmaker and screenwriter from Helena, Alabama. He is the author of Blood at the Root and Bones at the Crossroads. His theatrical work includes Coco Queens, Boulevard of Bold Dreams, Hurt People, Black Creek Risin' and other new works developed with theaters and artistic institutions across the country.

About Jessica E. Williams

Jessica E. Williams is a director and theater artist whose work centers dynamic storytelling, community and the development of new work. She directs Coco Queens for its Los Angeles stage debut.

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