CLUELESQUE Extends At Tramp Stamp Granny's Hollywood

After 2 months of sold out performances at Tramp Stamp Granny's, Hollywoods premiere Piano Bar, Cherry Poppins CLUELESQUE will continue performances thru May 31st.

Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins. What happened to Orchid? Whodunit!? Why'd they do it!? Join us Wednesday nights as the dynamic characters from your favorite game and movie become a part of the staff, family and patrons of Tramp Stamp Granny's. With audience detectives, rotating guest victims, and a double cast of talented performers, every performance transforms into a high-stakes game of wits and allure. Let the sultry moves and provocative humor of the burlesque performers sweep you away as you try to solve the mystery. Limited seats available, book now and indulge in a night of burlesque, mystery, and unforgettable thrills.

cast includes: Lauren Avon (She/Her), Heath Butler (She/Her), E.K. Dagenfield (He/Him), Kim Dalton (She/Her), Shanera Denae' (She/Her), Kristyn Evelyn (She/Her), Everjohn Feliciano (He/Him), Bianca Gisselle (She/Her), Brin Hamblin (She/Her), Emma Hunton (She/Her), Carly Jibson (She/Her), Parissa Koo (She/Her), K.C Lindley (He/Him), Janaya Mahealani Jones (She/They), Meredith Lim (She/Her), Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her), Matthew Scott Montgomery (He/Him), Camel Pugh (He/Him), Cory Robison (He/Him), Michael Shaw Fisher (He/Him), Sarah Wines (She/Her)

Producers: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her), Sarah Haworth-Hodges (She/Her), Chadd McMillan (He/Him), Mia Von Criss (She/Her) Written by: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her) Directed by: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her), Chadd McMillan (He/Him), Sarah Haworth-Hodges (She/Her) Choreographed by: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her), Sarah Wines (She/Her), Lauren Avon (She/Her), Camal Pugh (He/Him), Jen Udgen (She/Her) Musical Director: Laura Wiley (She/Her) Vocal Director: Emma Hunton (She/Her) Costume Design: Madeleine Heil (She/Her), Schoen Hodges (He/Him), Chadd McMillan (He/Him) Lighting Design: Chadd McMillan (He/Him)

"Clue-lesque" will run Wednesdays at Tramp Stamp Granny's. The show will be performed at 8:00 PM, with Doors and Preshow at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://cluelesque.eventbrite.com $45 + 2 drink minimum

*add on Specialty Clue-cktail available at ticket purchase

*seating is first come first served

Tramp Stamp Granny's is located at 1638 NORTH CAHUENGA BOULEVARD LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028

For more information,

visit www.trampstampgrannys.com

www.cherrypoppinsproductions.com

About Cherry Poppins Productions

Conceptualized and founded by Alli Miller and Sarah Haworth, creates contemporary, interactive theatre experiences for Los Angeles audiences. In addition to producing musical theatre burlesque shows all over Los Angeles county, Cherry Poppins has also expanded to produce many musicals and plays. Cherry Poppin's mission as a company is to entertain and tell stories in a fun, relaxed atmosphere in which the audience is not just a witness but a willing and active participant. Cherry Poppins is rejuvenating the live performance theatre scene in Los Angeles....come to a Cherry produced show with your tie undone and your drink in your hand.

About Tramp Stamp Granny's

Tramp Stamp Granny's owned by Darren Criss, Mia Von Criss & Danny Massare is a piano bar located in the heart of Hollywood featuring upscale debauchery with an art-deco vibe decorated with glitz and glam throughout the bar. Our staff prides themselves in creating a welcoming, inclusive, interactive atmosphere making it comfortable for anyone to have a group singalong or relax with a well-curated signature drink. Combine a speakeasy's brain with a piano bar's heart and gussy her up in 80's glam makeup, Tramp Stamp Granny's checks all of the boxes that until now, fun-loving Los Angelenos didn't even know they were in such desperate need of.