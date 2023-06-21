CHICAGO Teen Edition Comes to Fresno Memorial Auditorium in July

CHICAGO Teen Edition runs July 14-23 at Fresno Memorial Auditorium.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

Chicago first opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre in New York City on June 3, 1975. The production, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, ran for 936 performances. On Nov 14, 1996, a revival of the show opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. It later transferred to Shubert Theatre, and then to the Ambassador Theatre, where, more than two decades later, it continues to run, logging nearly 10,000 performances.

Children's Musical Theaterworks production of Chicago is the teen edition, featuring two casts, actors ages 13-18. Rated PG-13.

Tickets are available at Click Here 

Ticket Prices:  $22 Adults | $15 Kids | $20 Students & Seniors




Recommended For You