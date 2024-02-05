CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And March

The lineup features performances from renowned artists including duo Dan and Claudia Zanes and more.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo 3 Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 4 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE

CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And March

Click Here announces an array of captivating music performances scheduled at The Nimoy in late February and early March.

The lineup features performances from renowned artists including duo Dan and Claudia Zanes, a new work titled The Street by composer Nico Muhly and librettist Alice Goodman and Grammy-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird. Tickets are available now at Click Here, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office. 

Click Here

Saturday, February 24 at 2 pm and 8 pm 

The Nimoy 

Grammy Award-winning performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American vocalist Claudia Zanes bring their soulful, all-ages musical performance to The Nimoy. Heralded by Time as "the family-music genre's most outspoken and eloquent advocate," the duo blends early rock and roll, sea shanties, Haitian folk songs and gospel blues to create an uplifting family-oriented experience. Audiences are invited to actively participate in these sensory-friendly, relaxed concerts, dancing and singing along to tunes from Dan's beloved catalog and new classics from family music's most celebrated couple.

Dan Zanes and Claudia Zanes have been making music together since 2016. Their commitment to accessibility is showcased in their collaboration with the Kennedy Center, resulting in the creation of the sensory-friendly folk opera Night Train 57. The duo's love for communal music-making led to an award-winning songbook and, during the pandemic, a Social Isolation Song Series, showcasing their adaptability and commitment to connecting with audiences. Their second Smithsonian Folkways record Walkin' Talkin' Baltimore will be released August, 2024.

Click Here

Thursday, February 29 at 8 pm

The Nimoy 

The Street, a multilayered work based on the stations of the cross by composer Nico Muhly and librettist Alice Goodman, will be performed by harpist Parker Ramsay, with soprano Jennifer Ellis Kampani. The piece explores the brutality of a man's wrongful condemnation and suffering as he confronts friends, strangers and willing executioners on a street in Jerusalem. With narration by noted stage and screen actress Mia Barron, this evocative work invites listeners to reflect on the persistence of everyday violence in our world today.

Renowned American composer Nico Muhly has left an indelible mark on the world of orchestral, chamber and sacred music. Acknowledged for his exceptional talent, Muhly has received commissions from esteemed institutions such as The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. His collaborative spirit extends across diverse art forms, encompassing dance, film and visual arts, establishing him as a versatile and influential presence in the contemporary music scene. On a parallel note, Alice Goodman, celebrated for her impactful libretti, has collaborated on major operas, including Nixon in China and The Death of Klinghoffer. In addition to her musical contributions, Goodman is a theologian and ordained minister in the Church of England.

ARTISTS:

Music by Nico Muhly
Text by Alice Goodman
Parker Ramsay - Harp
Mia Barron - Narrator
Jennifer Ellis Kampani - Vocalist

Click Here

Into the Night

Sunday, March 3 at 7 pm

The Nimoy 

Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "a new breed of super-musicians," four-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird will grace The Nimoy stage with their forward-thinking music and innovative performative style. Eighth Blackbird's performance promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing their diverse and eclectic repertoire of new music while contributing to their growing legacy of guiding the next generation of artists. Described by the Chicago Tribune as "...one of the smartest, most dynamic contemporary classical ensembles on the planet," this Chicago-based super-group has gained international recognition since winning the 1998 Concert Artists Guild Competition. Their commitment to new music is evident in the hundreds of commissioned and premiered works by renowned composers. Eighth Blackbird's accolades include four Grammy Awards for Best Small Ensemble/Chamber Music Performance, the prestigious MacArthur Award and Music America's 2017 Ensemble of the Year.

ARTISTS:

Lina Andonovska - Flute

Matthew Duvall - Percussion

Zachary Good -Clarinet

Lisa Kaplan -Piano

Christopher Whitley -Violin

Aaron Wolff -Cello

The CAP UCLA 2023 spring programs continue on Friday, March 8 with Meow Meow and Saturday, March 9 with Magos Herrera.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Photo
Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Year's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters

Legendary songwriters Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams moderate discussions with this year's Oscar-nominated songwriters including Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Diane Warren.

2
Langson IMCA to Present Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1 Photo
Langson IMCA to Present 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1890–1930'

Langson IMCA presents 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion and Landscape Art in California, 1890–1930' exhibition exploring how various religions influenced representations of California's wilderness and countryside.

3
UCLAs Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To Ghana Photo
UCLA's Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To Ghana

UCLA's Fowler Museum returns looted cultural objects to Ghana, promoting cultural restitution.

4
Student Blog: New Semester New Plans Photo
Student Blog: New Semester New Plans

As a high school student, I used to attend classes for a whole year, during which we focused not only on learning the course material but also on socializing and building relationships with our classmates and teachers. We had plenty of time to participate in extracurricular activities, attend school events, and engage in other social activities. However, when I got to college, I quickly realized that things were different.

More Hot Stories For You

Langson IMCA to Present 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1890–1930'Langson IMCA to Present 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1890–1930'
UCLA's Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To GhanaUCLA's Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To Ghana
Hollywood Club LA at The Woman's Club of Hollywood Will Present SINGER KATRINA AGUILAR IN CONCERTHollywood Club LA at The Woman's Club of Hollywood Will Present SINGER KATRINA AGUILAR IN CONCERT
THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Opens February 9 at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater VillageTHE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Opens February 9 at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater Village

Videos

Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025 Video
Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November Video
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September Video
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in Los Angeles Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Two Roads Theater (2/02-2/10)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Alma in Los Angeles Alma
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (5/03-5/26)
Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical in Los Angeles Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (11/29-12/22)
Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony in Los Angeles Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/22-3/22)
Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony in Los Angeles Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/12-4/12)
RISK! Live in LA in Los Angeles RISK! Live in LA
The Lyric Hyperion (2/20-2/20)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: April 21 Anna Lapwood in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: April 21 Anna Lapwood
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/21-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You