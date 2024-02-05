CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And March

Click Here announces an array of captivating music performances scheduled at The Nimoy in late February and early March.

Saturday, February 24 at 2 pm and 8 pm

The Nimoy

Grammy Award-winning performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American vocalist Claudia Zanes bring their soulful, all-ages musical performance to The Nimoy. Heralded by Time as "the family-music genre's most outspoken and eloquent advocate," the duo blends early rock and roll, sea shanties, Haitian folk songs and gospel blues to create an uplifting family-oriented experience. Audiences are invited to actively participate in these sensory-friendly, relaxed concerts, dancing and singing along to tunes from Dan's beloved catalog and new classics from family music's most celebrated couple.

Dan Zanes and Claudia Zanes have been making music together since 2016. Their commitment to accessibility is showcased in their collaboration with the Kennedy Center, resulting in the creation of the sensory-friendly folk opera Night Train 57. The duo's love for communal music-making led to an award-winning songbook and, during the pandemic, a Social Isolation Song Series, showcasing their adaptability and commitment to connecting with audiences. Their second Smithsonian Folkways record Walkin' Talkin' Baltimore will be released August, 2024.

Thursday, February 29 at 8 pm

The Nimoy

The Street, a multilayered work based on the stations of the cross by composer Nico Muhly and librettist Alice Goodman, will be performed by harpist Parker Ramsay, with soprano Jennifer Ellis Kampani. The piece explores the brutality of a man's wrongful condemnation and suffering as he confronts friends, strangers and willing executioners on a street in Jerusalem. With narration by noted stage and screen actress Mia Barron, this evocative work invites listeners to reflect on the persistence of everyday violence in our world today.

Renowned American composer Nico Muhly has left an indelible mark on the world of orchestral, chamber and sacred music. Acknowledged for his exceptional talent, Muhly has received commissions from esteemed institutions such as The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. His collaborative spirit extends across diverse art forms, encompassing dance, film and visual arts, establishing him as a versatile and influential presence in the contemporary music scene. On a parallel note, Alice Goodman, celebrated for her impactful libretti, has collaborated on major operas, including Nixon in China and The Death of Klinghoffer. In addition to her musical contributions, Goodman is a theologian and ordained minister in the Church of England.

ARTISTS:

Music by Nico Muhly

Text by Alice Goodman

Parker Ramsay - Harp

Mia Barron - Narrator

Jennifer Ellis Kampani - Vocalist

Into the Night

Sunday, March 3 at 7 pm

The Nimoy

Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "a new breed of super-musicians," four-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird will grace The Nimoy stage with their forward-thinking music and innovative performative style. Eighth Blackbird's performance promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing their diverse and eclectic repertoire of new music while contributing to their growing legacy of guiding the next generation of artists. Described by the Chicago Tribune as "...one of the smartest, most dynamic contemporary classical ensembles on the planet," this Chicago-based super-group has gained international recognition since winning the 1998 Concert Artists Guild Competition. Their commitment to new music is evident in the hundreds of commissioned and premiered works by renowned composers. Eighth Blackbird's accolades include four Grammy Awards for Best Small Ensemble/Chamber Music Performance, the prestigious MacArthur Award and Music America's 2017 Ensemble of the Year.

ARTISTS:

Lina Andonovska - Flute

Matthew Duvall - Percussion

Zachary Good -Clarinet

Lisa Kaplan -Piano

Christopher Whitley -Violin

Aaron Wolff -Cello

