Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Welcome Director Pat Towne To Discuss A FROGGY BECOMES

Get ready for an evening filled with laughter, heart, and entertainment as Bob Barth's One Night Stand presents a special conversation with actor and director Pat Towne. Join the show on Thursday, March 28th, from 7 pm to 11 pm PT, and 10 pm to 2 am ET, streaming live on Sheena's Jungle Room via WFMU.

In an exclusive interview, Bob Barth sits down with Pat Towne to discuss his latest directorial endeavor, "A Froggy Becomes," currently captivating audiences at the Atwater Village Theatre through the Open Fist Theatre Company. This delightful production promises camp, compelling characters, a giant puppet, a lively soundtrack, and, most importantly, an abundance of heart.

Join the conversation as Pat Towne shares insights into the creative process, the inspiration behind the play, and the joy of bringing this unique theatrical experience to life.

But that's not all! Bob Barth takes listeners on a musical journey as they shoot over to The Canyon in Agoura Hills to catch Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, sons of Ricky Nelson and grandsons of Ozzie & Harriet Nelson, as they revive their early 90's band NELSON.

Don't miss out on this exciting episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand. Tune in on March 28th and immerse yourself in the world of theater and music.

For an engaging experience and community interaction, join THE PANIC ROOM: Panic Room Link.

To catch the live broadcast, visit WFMU's streaming platform. If you can't tune in live, explore the entire archive at One Night Stand Archive.