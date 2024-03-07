Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Present Marathon Co-Host Event Featuring WFMU's Therese

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bob Barth's One Night Stand will welcome a legendary WFMU DJ and former classmate, Therese, as the special Marathon Co-host. Tune in on Thursday, March 7th, from 10 pm to 2 am ET, streaming live on Sheena's Jungle Room via WFMU.

In this exclusive episode, Bob Barth is thrilled to reunite with Therese, not only as a cherished WFMU colleague but also as a fellow member of the Vernon Township High School International Thespian Society, Troupe #3981. Join the dynamic duo as they give away buckets of prizes and join forces to raise funds for WFMU, ensuring the continued success of this iconic radio station.

Listeners can make a pledge to support WFMU here: Make a Pledge. Don't miss the chance to be part of this special event and contribute to the vibrant community that keeps the WFMU train a-rolling.

For an immersive experience and community engagement, join THE PANIC ROOM: Panic Room Link.

To catch the live broadcast, pop over to WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room. If you can't make it live, explore the entire archive at One Night Stand Archive.

In addition to the Marathon Co-host extravaganza, Bob Barth shares his excitement about attending the La Jolla Playhouse to witness Idina Menzel in the World Premiere of the musical "REDWOOD."

Join the party, enjoy the banter, and support independent radio. Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand on March 7th, from 7 pm to 11 pm PT, and 10 pm to 2 am ET.