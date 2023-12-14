Bob Barth Interviews Matt Walker, Creator of WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS and More

Prepare for a holiday whirlwind of laughter, music, and theatrical magic on Bob Barth's One Night Stand! This beloved weekly program, streaming live on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will bring a jam-packed lineup to your ears on Thursday, December 14th, from 10pm to 2am PT/10pm to 2am ET.

Get ready for a conversation with the multi-talented Matt Walker, mastermind behind the comedic phenomenon WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS! This hilarious show blends the classic 1954 film WHITE CHRISTMAS with the iconic music of The Beatles' WHITE ALBUM, creating a holiday spectacle you won't want to miss. Walker will chat with Bob Barth about his creative process, the show's infectious blend of comedy and music, and the history of The Troubies!.

Dive into the world of Kander & Ebb with THEATRE COVERAGE of AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. This revue celebrates the legendary songwriting duo behind Chicago and Cabaret, promising a night of unforgettable tunes.

Unwrap the heartwarming spirit of the season with A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at The Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. Experience the beloved holiday film come to life on stage in this Broadway smash hit.

Tune in on Thursday, December 14th:

LIVE from Los Angeles

7pm-11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET

Join the festive conversation: WFMU.org/playlists/shows/134905

Catch up on past episodes: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

