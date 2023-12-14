Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Bob Barth Interviews Matt Walker, Creator of WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS and More

Learn about the hilarious holiday show and the creative process behind it.

Dec. 14, 2023

Prepare for a holiday whirlwind of laughter, music, and theatrical magic on Bob Barth's One Night Stand! This beloved weekly program, streaming live on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will bring a jam-packed lineup to your ears on Thursday, December 14th, from 10pm to 2am PT/10pm to 2am ET.

Get ready for a conversation with the multi-talented Matt Walker, mastermind behind the comedic phenomenon WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS! This hilarious show blends the classic 1954 film WHITE CHRISTMAS with the iconic music of The Beatles' WHITE ALBUM, creating a holiday spectacle you won't want to miss. Walker will chat with Bob Barth about his creative process, the show's infectious blend of comedy and music, and the history of The Troubies!.

But the holiday cheer doesn't stop there!

  • Dive into the world of Kander & Ebb with THEATRE COVERAGE of AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. This revue celebrates the legendary songwriting duo behind Chicago and Cabaret, promising a night of unforgettable tunes.
  • Unwrap the heartwarming spirit of the season with A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at The Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. Experience the beloved holiday film come to life on stage in this Broadway smash hit.

Bob Barth's One Night Stand is your ticket to a night of holiday fun, insightful conversations, and top-notch entertainment.

Tune in on Thursday, December 14th:

  • LIVE from Los Angeles
  • 7pm-11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET
  • Join the festive conversation: WFMU.org/playlists/shows/134905
  • Catch up on past episodes: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

For more information:

Don't miss out on this holiday extravaganza! Bob Barth's One Night Stand is the perfect way to kickstart your weekend and celebrate the season.

