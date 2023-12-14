Bob Barth Interviews Matt Walker, Creator of WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS and More

Learn about the hilarious holiday show and the creative process behind it.
Prepare for a holiday whirlwind of laughter, music, and theatrical magic on Bob Barth's One Night Stand! This beloved weekly program, streaming live on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will bring a jam-packed lineup to your ears on Thursday, December 14th, from 10pm to 2am PT/10pm to 2am ET.
Get ready for a conversation with the multi-talented Matt Walker, mastermind behind the comedic phenomenon WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS! This hilarious show blends the classic 1954 film WHITE CHRISTMAS with the iconic music of The Beatles' WHITE ALBUM, creating a holiday spectacle you won't want to miss. Walker will chat with Bob Barth about his creative process, the show's infectious blend of comedy and music, and the history of The Troubies!.
But the holiday cheer doesn't stop there!
Bob Barth's One Night Stand is your ticket to a night of holiday fun, insightful conversations, and top-notch entertainment.
Tune in on Thursday, December 14th:
For more information:
Don't miss out on this holiday extravaganza! Bob Barth's One Night Stand is the perfect way to kickstart your weekend and celebrate the season.
