Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27

Woodcraft Rangers -- one of Los Angeles's largest, longest-running, and most inclusive youth enrichment programs -- has teamed up with comedian Jerry Garcia, Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning children's musician Lucky Diaz and director and designer Drina Durazo to co-produce La Piñata, a groundbreaking Spanish bilingual family musical comedy to premiere on Saturday, May 27, at Art Share LA.

Garcia penned the book for the musical. The award-winning comedian, who is best known for his Imagen-nominated special on HBO and appearances with fellow notable comics on Netflix, shares a story about love, hope, and family and was inspired by his own life experience growing up in Huntington Park as a first generation American, whose parents immigrated from Mexico and El Salvador. The music was written and produced by Diaz, co-founder and frontman of 'Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band.' His internationally celebrated band produces bilingual indie music known for their whimsical, imaginative style.

"We are so grateful to Jerry Garcia, Lucky Diaz, and Drina Durazo for bringing their extraordinary talents to this culturally rich project," says Julee Brooks, CEO of Woodcraft Rangers. "We know how important it is for young people to see themselves on stage, so we commissioned this project to bring more empowering Latinx stories to the theater. Sadly, there is a dearth of bilingual stage productions across the country. We want to change that, and La Piñatais a great way to start."

"La Piñata is a spirited fiesta come to life, a Latino celebration with lots of laughs and catchy songs for all ages," says Garcia. "It has moments that embrace the varied essence of the experience of growing up in Southeast Los Angeles."

In La Piñata, the entire family prepares for Diego's birthday, but the ten-year-old isn't in the mood to party. His beloved fiesta-loving father is awaiting re-entry from Mexico and may not return before the big day. Then Lumpy, his birthday piñata, magically comes to life to offer delightfully silly, yet wise, lessons about family, community, and the beauty of a traditional Latino family party.

The musical is part of a new Woodcraft Rangers performing arts program called Teatro Fogata, designed to encourage youth creativity and bring more Latinx-inspired content to the stage. Teatro Fogata is made possible thanks to generous support from the California Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts.

"Through a wide range of enrichment opportunities through Teatro Fogata and through our year-round arts enrichment programs, Woodcraft Rangers offers youth from throughout Los Angeles meaningful experiences that help them discover their talents and celebrate their unique cultural heritage," adds Brooks.

The production team for La Piñata is comprised of Music Director Eric Morones and Choreographer Candice Segarra, with Scenic and Lighting Design by Thomas Bigley, Costume Design by Alejandro Bermudez, and Stage Managed by Courtney Pobts. The cast comprises Chelsea García, Emely Gomez, Richard R. Rosales, and Sebastian Segura. Additional live accompaniment by Eric Morones on the saxophone, Deacon Marrquin on percussion, and Lucky Diaz on the guitar.

There will be four performances of La Piñata, including Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, and Sunday, May 28, at 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, at Art Share L.A., 801 East 4th Place Los Angeles, Ca 90013. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.