Betty Buckley, Los Lobos, and More Set for La Mirada Theatre 2026/27 Season

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La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has revealed the line-up of special events and concerts for the upcoming 2026/2027 season. The season features Broadway performer Betty Buckley, John Tartaglia directing and choreographing the all-new show 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live,' and Oingo Boingo Former Members performing 'Dead Man's Party' and other hits for Halloween.

The holiday season will include the Glenn Miller Orchestra performing 'In the Christmas Mood,' the Elvis tribute Blue Suede Christmas, the return of The Celtic Tenors, the crowd-pleasing Navidad En Mexico, and Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. The new year will bring East L.A.'s Los Lobos in concert, a new musical comedy based on Curious George, and the K-pop tribute show Moonlight Princesses: A Tribute to Demon Hunters, among other events.

Dia De Los Muertos

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – 2 pm & 7 pm. $18.70 – $70.40. Back by popular demand, Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno presents Dia De Los Muertos. The Mexican dance company returns to the La Mirada stage in a show of music, dance, pageantry and tradition, admiring the diversity of how Mexico celebrates Dia de los Muertos from state to state since the Pre-Hispanic era.

Betty Buckley in Concert with Christian Jacob

Sunday, October 18, 2026 – 3 pm. $30.80 - $91.30. Betty Buckley will perform selections from her newly released album 'Enough,' including Standards, American Songbook, and Contemporary singer/songwriters. Accompanying Buckley is multi-Grammy nominated pianist Christian Jacob.

Oingo Boingo Former Members in Concert

Friday, October 23, 2026 - 8PM. $38.50 - $121.00. Oingo Boingo Former Members features former members of the new wave group Oingo Boingo, performing hits like 'Dead Man's Party,' 'Weird Science,' 'We Close Our Eyes,' 'Only a Lad,' 'Just Another Day,' 'Stay,' 'Who Do You Want to Be,' 'Gratitude,' 'Private Life,' and more. Original '80s and '90s era Oingo Boingo members Johnny 'Vatos' Hernandez, Sam 'Sluggo' Phipps, Carl Graves, Steve Bartek and John Avila are joined by José Maldonado (lead vocals), Mike Glendinning (vocals, rhythm guitar), Freddy Hernandez (bass) and Brian Swartz (trumpet) to form Oingo Boingo Former Members. The group has been performing and selling out venues in California since 2005, including the Greek Theatre and Saratoga's Mountain Winery.

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: 'Back to the Rock Live!'

Friday, November 27, 2026 – 3:00 pm. $33.00 - $143.00. In the first-ever stage production based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV series, 'Gobo,' 'Red,' 'Mokey,' 'Wembley,' and 'Boober Fraggle' embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone - an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. The family-friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of 'The Fraggles,' new puppet versions of 'The Doozers,' a visit from a giant 'Gorg,' and original puppet creature friends built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

''Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE' welcomes everyone - and I mean EVERYONE - to celebrate the magic that happens when we come together to share silliness, hope, optimism, music, dancing and FUN! It has been wonderful to share this show with our Fraggle fans, and especially exciting to see new fans experience the world of Fraggle Rock for the first time. So c'mon, Silly Creatures! Grab your radish hat and hold on to your baloobious, because it is time to Fraggle Rock!' said John Tartaglia, the writer/director/choreographer of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE.

Blue Suede Christmas

Sunday, November 29, 2026 – 2 pm. $27.50- $99.00. Musician and actor Scot Bruce celebrates Elvis with this holiday tribute concert featuring Christmas songs recorded by Elvis Presley, such as 'Santa Bring My Baby Back,' 'Blue Christmas,' and more. Along with his 4-piece band, Bruce recreates the musical excitement of Elvis in his prime, including vintage instruments and period styling. Bruce has performed in sold-out venues worldwide and has won critical acclaim for his musical portrayal.

The Celtic Tenors: A Celtic Christmas

Sunday, December 6, 2026 – 3 pm. $28 - $149. The Celtic Tenors, now featuring Matthew Gilsenan, Daryl Simpson, and newest member George Hutton, perform Celtic ballads, classical arias and contemporary favorites.

Navidad En Mexico

Saturday, December 12, 2026 – 2 pm & 7 pm. $18.70 - $70.40. Back by popular demand, Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno returns with their holiday spectacular that has been entertaining audiences since 1971. The production celebrates Mexico's festive Christmas traditions and folklore through music, song and dance, featuring a live mariachi band and costumes.

'In the Christmas Mood' with The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, December 13, 2026 - 2 pm. $29.70 - $103.40. In the Christmas Mood features over 18 musicians and singers. The show includes 'Home for the Holidays,' 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' 'White Christmas,' 'Jingle Bells,' and 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' along with 'Chattanooga-Choo Choo,' 'Moonlight Serenade,' 'In the Mood,' and 'Pennsylvania 6-5000.'

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Sunday, December 20, 2026 – 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. $38.50 - $165.00. Described as the largest Nutcracker production in North America, this production features international dancers, acrobatics, costumes, and puppets set to Tchaikovsky's score.

Curious George 'The Golden Meatball'

Sunday, January 17, 2027 - 1:30 pm. $28.60 - $33.00. Music by John Kavanaugh. Book & Lyrics by Jeremy Desmon. Based on the books by Margret and H.A. Rey and the Play Owned by Universal Stage Productions. Produced by Wishing Star Productions, LLC. The original production of 'Curious George Live! The Golden Meatball' was produced by VEE Corporation in association with Universal Stage Productions and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company.

In the show, All You-Can-Eat Meatball Day comes once a year, and George helps his friend Chef Pisghetti cook meatballs for the crowd. When Phinneas T. Lightspeed's speedy Meatballs-o-Matic machine keeps the crowd away, George goes on a mission to enter the Chef's meatballs in the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest in Rome.

Moonlight Princesses: A Tribute to Demon Hunters

Friday, January 22, 2027 – 8 pm. $23.10 - $82.50. Moonlight Princesses brings fans together for a live celebration featuring vocals, choreography, costumes, interactive audience moments, and songs inspired by Demon Hunters. The event is not affiliated with or endorsed by Netflix or the creators of Demon Hunters.

Los Lobos

Friday, January 29, 2027 – 8 pm. $53.90 - $97.90. Los Lobos have performed over 100 gigs a year for five decades, recorded 17 studio albums, 7 live LPs, 3 compilations, 2 EPs, and 2 DVDs, and contributed more than 40 guest appearances on other artists' recordings. The band has earned 4 Grammys, an Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction, the ALMA Ritchie Valens Pioneer Award, NEA and Hispanic Heritage Foundation Honors, and Congressional recognitions.

Burn the Floor presents Maks & Peta Live!

Friday, March 19, 2027 – 3 pm. $44 - $115.50. From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd take the stage in a dance show featuring choreography and a cast of Burn the Floor dancers with a live band, building on the dance legacy created by Burn the Floor over more than two decades.

#IMomSoHard

Saturday, March 20, 2027 – 8 pm. $27.50- $108.90. #IMomSoHard began as a web series by comedians and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, who create videos about motherhood and womanhood. The videos have received nearly 300 million views worldwide in five years, leading to over 3 million followers, four sold-out national tours, branded deals, a podcast, a New York Times best seller, and a TV deal. Hensley and Smedley are currently on their fifth original nationwide tour.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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