Perlmutter was Producer & Artistic Planning Manager of the New York Philharmonic.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Betsey Perlmutter Appointed Vice President of Schirmer Theatrical

Wise Music Group has appointed Betsey Perlmutter as Vice President of Schirmer Theatrical, Wise Music Group's concert & theatrical production company. Perlmutter will lead Schirmer Theatrical as it embarks on its expanded international rights development strategy to leverage Wise Music's extensive global catalog across symphonic, ballet/dance, concert, film concert and theatrical. In addition to the 150 non-traditional symphonic and film concerts Schirmer Theatrical produces each year, the company has recently expanded into commercial theater, most recently as co-producer of the stage production, Sugar Hill (featuring the music of Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn), and as the lead producer of Monk's Dream, the authorized theatrical production of Thelonious Monk's life.

 

“Since we founded Schirmer Theatrical as part of Wise Music Group in 2015, our core focus has been the proactive creative development of our vast global catalog of rights via innovative and ground-breaking immersive live concerts,” said Robert Thompson, President. “Betsey's extensive experience with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center is invaluable to us as we embark on this new stage of international creative rights development. We are thrilled she is now part of our global team.”

 

“I am honored to be joining the talented and dedicated team at Schirmer Theatrical and Wise Music Group at large,” said Perlmutter. “Together, with collaboration at the core, we will forge new pathways internationally to amplify our dynamic composers & songwriters through thrilling partnerships and stories yet untold.”

 

ABOUT BETSEY PERLMUTTER

As Producer & Artistic Planning Manager of the New York Philharmonic, Perlmutter oversaw the expansion of non-traditional concert programming, spanning musical theater, contemporary opera, chamber music, and the launch of The Art of the Score film music series (together with Alec Baldwin). She developed multiple world premiere film concerts, including Star Wars Ep. 1-4 and Francois Girard's The Red Violin (with John Corigliano's Oscar-winning score). Other highlights include the Emmy-winning Sweeney Todd (starring Emma Thompson, Bryn Terfel & Audra McDonald, directed by Lonny Price), multiple PBS televised New Year's Eve and Gala concerts, including Sinatra: A Voice for a Century (with Sutton Foster, Sting, Billy PorterChristina Aguilera and Seth MacFarlane), cinematic concerts such as La Dolce Vita: The Music of Italian Cinema (with Josh Groban and Renee Fleming), and a collaboration with Mariah Carey in Central Park. Other notable work includes producing Fiddler on the Roof with the Philadelphia Orchestra, incorporating John William's Oscar-winning film score, Phenomenal Women (Planned Parenthood NYC) and working with Esperanza Spalding on her Grammy winning album tour, 12 Little Spells. Previously, Perlmutter held positions at Wave Hill Cultural Center, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and Columbia Artists Management, Inc. (CAMI).

 

ABOUT WISE MUSIC GROUP

Wise Music Group, established in 1930, by the Wise Family, contains a host of acclaimed and historic publishing catalogs including Chester Music, G. Schirmer and Le Chant du Monde. With a repertoire of over half a million songs, spanning all genres and eras, Wise, the largest publisher of classical music in the world, represents over 100 of today's most successful living composers. Wise has 9 offices across the globe in every major music market including London, Berlin and Paris.

 

Photo credit: Bill Wadman



