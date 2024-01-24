Berlin Philharmonic Solo Flutist Makes West Coast Recital Debut Presented By Camerata Pacifica, February 11-16

Camerata Pacifica presents the highly anticipated West Coast recital debut of Berlin Philharmonic Solo Flute Sébastian Jacot, hailed as a “rockstar” flutist, on a diverse and compelling program of solo and duet works with award-winning Camerata Pacifica Principal Pianist Irina Zahharenkova, noted for her “breathtaking technique” (France's La Revue du Spectacle).

They perform Sunday, February 11, 3 p.m., at Janet and Ray Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks; Tuesday, February 13, 7:30 p.m., at The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino; Thursday, February 15, 8 p.m., at Zipper Hall in Downtown Los Angeles; and Friday, February 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m., at Hahn Hall at Santa Barbara's Music Academy.



The program includes Jacot and Zahharenkova performing Bach's Sonata in A Major for Flute & Obbligato Harpsichord, BWV 1032, one of the gems of the flute literature, and French composer André Jolivet's blazing Chant de Linos, a virtuosic showpiece filled with technical gymnastics for both flute and piano.

Jacot is also featured on Rome Prize winner Christopher Cerrone's Liminal Highway, a “supremely enchanting and hypnotic (work with) stunning harmonies” (Limelight Magazine) for flute (doubling on piccolo and beer bottles) and immersive electronics. Zahharenkova is spotlighted on Haydn's Adagio in F, H. XIVV, No. 9, an exquisite solo sonata for keyboard, and demonstrates her harpsichord genius on Kryštof Mařatka's Melopa, which the Czech composer himself describes as “a haunting and unpredictable gallop.”

Camerata Pacifica Artistic Director Adrian Spence says, “This is a rare opportunity to hear one of the world's leading flutists featured in such intimate venues. The artistry of Sébastian Jacot paired with Irina Zahharenkova's will astound, especially on this wide-ranging repertoire. There will definitely be some musical pyrotechnics!”

For tickets ($75 at The Huntington, Hahn Hall and Zipper Hall; $80 at Janet and Ray Scherr Forum) and information visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

Sébastian Jacot (flute), hailed as “that rare combination of flutist who plays with copious virtuosity and…a tender, natural musicality that can make you cry” (The Flute View), joined the Berlin Philarmonic in 2022, comes from a family of musicians and studied at the Conservatoire Supérieur de Musique de Genève under Jacques Zoon. He began his orchestral career in 2006 as assistant principal flute with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. Further stations in his career included principal positions at the Saito Kinen Festival in Matsumoto, Japan, and with the Ensemble Contrechamps in Geneva before joining the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig in November 2015. A winner of several international competitions, including the ARD Music Competition, Sébastian Jacot is also a keen chamber musician and performs as a soloist with orchestras such as the Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, the Orchestre de Chambre de Genève and the Kansai Philharmonic Orchestra.

Irina Zahharenkova (piano), acclaimed for her “impressive…musical color” (Bachtrack), is one of the leading keyboard performers of her generation to emerge from Estonia. She has won first prizes from major international piano competitions such as the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition (Leipzig, Germany – 2006), Alessandro Casagrande International Piano Competition (Terni, Italy – 2006), International Competition George Enescu (Bucharest, Romania – 2005), and the Jaén International Piano Contest (Jaén, Spain – 2004). In 2008, she was a prize-winner in the Artur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition in Tel Aviv, Israel. Zahharenkova has also been a laureate as a harpsichordist in the Prague Spring Competition in the Czech Republic (2005), and as a fortepianist in the Festival van Vlaanderen competition in Bruges, Belgium (2004). She was a winner of 2007 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship Award. As a concerto soloist, Zahharenkova has appeared with BBC Ulster Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Orchestre National de Lorraine, Israel Philarmonic Orchestra, Sinfonietta Riga, Pilsen Philharmonic Orchestra, the North Carolina Symphony, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Prague Chamber Orchestra, Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, and Sinfonia Finlandia, among others. Her repertoire encompasses a wide range of musical styles from Baroque to contemporary. Zahharenkova teaches piano at the famed Sibelius Academy and at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre.

Camerata Pacifica, considered one of the nation's leading chamber ensembles, has been hailed as “innovative and intrepid” (The Daily Telegraph), “visceral and powerful” (The Economist). Its considerable commissioning portfolio includes more than 20 works by such established and rising composers as John Harbison, Jake Heggie, Huang Ruo, Lera Auerbach, Bright Sheng, Ian Wilson, David Bruce, Libby Larsen, and John Luther Adams. Two new commissions for the ensemble are currently in process from Clarice Assad and Niloufar Nourbakhsh. The chamber collective has also been lauded for its warm and engaging rapport with audiences, bringing context and immediacy to the music it performs. Based in Santa Barbara, California, the ensemble enjoys a busy performance schedule throughout Southern California and beyond. Camerata Pacifica's flagship annual series showcases its exceptional musicians as well as a range of distinguished guest artists. Each program is structured as a week-long residency with the ensemble performing in four Southern California locales: The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino; Colburn School's Zipper Hall in downtown Los Angeles; Janet and Ray Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks; and Santa Barbara's Music Academy, Hahn Hall. The chamber ensemble has previously toured to Hong Kong and appeared at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Morgan Library & Museum in New York City, and major concert halls in London, Dublin and Belfast. Camerata Pacifica was founded by Artistic Director Adrian Spence, an acclaimed “high-flying flautist” (The Irish Times) applauded for his “unstoppable energy, his organizational genius, his taste in music and musicians” (Noozhawk). A native of Northern Ireland, Spence's keen artistic sensibilities are evident in every aspect of Camerata Pacifica, from the ensemble's stellar roster of international chamber artists and thoughtfully curated musical offerings to its authentic connection with audiences. He also sets the tone for the deep comradery among the collective's musicians, which is evident both on and off stage.

In addition to its busy performance schedule, Camerata Pacifica is committed to serving the community. In 2021, Camerata Pacifica, in collaboration with UCLA Health, developed The Nightingale Channel, a landmark resource for hospitals providing programming drawn from the ensemble's extensive video library of its performances delivered via iPads to patient bedsides and care teams. Based on the well-documented positive effects of music in healing, The Nightingale Channel has been adopted by UCLA Health, UC Davis Health, Keck Medicine at USC, Loma Linda University Medical Center, City of Hope National Medical Center, and Augusta University Health, and is being introduced to other hospitals across the country.