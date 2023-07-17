BROADWAY @ THE Presents BROADWAY VILLAINS At The Iconic Bourbon Room Hollywood!

Sensationally wicked songs sung by your favorite Broadway Baddies! With songs from: HAMILTON, WICKED, JEKYLL & HYDE, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and more.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Broadway@The, the hit monthly musical series showcasing top-tier artists from the Broadway, film/TV, & Recording Artist communities, returns to The Bourbon Room Hollywood Monday, July 31st @ 7PM PST with BROADWAY VILLAINS!

Sensationally wicked songs sung by your favorite Broadway Baddies! With songs from: HAMILTON, WICKED, JEKYLL & HYDE, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, & MORE!

Produced by Artistic Director Marisa Matthews & Associate Producer Tianna Cohen. With Music Direction by David Lamoureux

 

 

Happening at Hollywood's premiere hangout:

The Bourbon Room Hollywood | 6356 Hollywood Blvd.

STREAMING & IN-PERSON TICKETS AVAILABLE Click Here.

Featuring performances by Ruby Lewis (Broadway's Paramour, We Will Rock You), James Hayden Rodriguez (Percy Jackson Lightning Thief), KASPER (Transparent the Musical), ZEHRA FAZAL (A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill), Garrett Deagon (NT'l / INTNT'L Tour Annie), CHEYENNE ISABEL (Rise of the Pink Ladies), NIC DROMARD (Mary Poppins, Jersey Boys), DESI DAVAR DROMARD (Wicked, West Side Story), Todd Adamson (We Will Rock You), Virginia Vass (Team StarKid), & Andrew Metzger (Wizard of Oz).

Hosted by Marisa Matthews (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, BAZ Las Vegas)

Tickets are $30-$50, the show starts @ 7:00 PM | Venue doors open @ 6:00 PM

Come early for Happy Hour in the front Cocktail Lounge from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. then, immediately following the show, attendees can enjoy Broadway@The'S After-Hours Piano Bar Show, ENCORE! hosted by Frankie Zabilka (ABC's REBEL, DISNEY + CHANG CAN DUNK, 5 STAR THEATRICALS SOMETHING ROTTEN ). ENCORE! features exciting fresh artists from the Los Angeles theatre community.

For more information visit: www.BroadwayAtThe.com.

 




