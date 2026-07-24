BROADWAY BRASS BAND to Perform Live in Hollywood at Three Clubs
Benny Lipson leads the seven-piece ensemble through hits from FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SWEENEY TODD, and more at Vine Street's Three Clubs.
The Broadway Brass Band will bring its signature blend of Broadway favorites and brass arrangements to Three Clubs in the heart of Hollywood on August 13.
The seven-piece ensemble will perform music from Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, and more, with special guest performers from stage and screen to be announced.
Founded in 2024 by musician and performer Benny Lipson, the Broadway Brass Band combines a love of musical theater with the energy of a live brass ensemble. Lipson first gained online attention with his viral cover of "Hanukkah in Santa Monica," inspiring the creation of the group.
Since its debut, the Broadway Brass Band has showcased theater performers backed by a lineup of first-call instrumentalists while releasing two EPs in 2025, Opening Number and Phantom of the Opera. Earlier this year, the ensemble made its New York debut with special guests Eva Noblezada and Lili Thomas.
The August 13 concert marks the band's latest stop as it continues bringing Broadway music to audiences beyond the theater stage.
Three Clubs is located at 1123 Vine Street. Doors open at 8pm. General admission starts at $35. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-brass-band-live-at-the-three-clubs-tickets-1995121759891
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