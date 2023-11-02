BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND Returns with Tim Robbins, Brent Hinkley, Billie Marten, And More, November 2

Get ready for an exciting night of entertainment as "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" presents a captivating lineup of special guests and engaging discussions.

This week, the show promises an unforgettable experience on Thursday, November 2nd, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PT (10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

This week's exhilarating lineup includes:

**Special Guest Tim Robbins (Artistic Director) and Brent Hinkley (Director) of the Actors Gang:** Join us for an exclusive interview with Tim Robbins and Brent Hinkley of the legendary Actors Gang. They will discuss their revival of "Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois," currently running in Culver City. Dive into the world of theater and storytelling with this insightful conversation.

**British Singer-Songwriter Billie Marten:** Billie Marten drops by to talk about her current tour and share her craft. Explore her music and creative journey as she takes center stage on the show.

**North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach:** Just in time for the Halloween season, the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach mounts their thrilling production of "Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde." Experience the eerie and captivating world of this classic tale.

**The Odyssey Theatre in Santa Monica:** Finally, we check out what may be the ultimate Thanksgiving play, "Birds of North America" at The Odyssey Theatre in Santa Monica. Prepare for a unique and thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Join in the excitement on Thursday, November 2nd, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PT (10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this fantastic event, packed with surprises and unforgettable moments.

