BLOOD AT THE ROOT Extends At Open Fist

Originally scheduled to close on October 28, the smash-hit production will now run through November 6.
Open Fist's hit production of Dominique Morisseau's ‘Blood at the Root' adds four performances through November 6.
Racial tensions erupt in an explosive ensemble drama based on a real-life incident at a Louisiana high school. Open Fist Theatre Company has announced four additional performances for Blood at the Root, a “choreopoem” infused with hip-hop and movement, written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Michael A. Shepperd, and inspired by the true case of the “Jena Six.”
Extended through Nov. 6
Remaining performances:
Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 27, Nov. 3
Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 28, Nov. 4
Sunday at 3 p.m.: Nov. 5 ONLY
Monday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 6 ONLY
Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039
FREE parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.
TICKETS:
$20 – $30
www.openfist.org
(323) 882-6912
