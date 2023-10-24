BLOOD AT THE ROOT Extends At Open Fist

Open Fist's hit production of Dominique Morisseau's ‘Blood at the Root' adds four performances through November 6.

Racial tensions erupt in an explosive ensemble drama based on a real-life incident at a Louisiana high school. Open Fist Theatre Company has announced four additional performances for Blood at the Root, a “choreopoem” infused with hip-hop and movement, written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Michael A. Shepperd, and inspired by the true case of the “Jena Six.”

Originally scheduled to close on October 28, the smash-hit production will now run through November 6.





Extended through Nov. 6

Remaining performances:

Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 27, Nov. 3

Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 28, Nov. 4

Sunday at 3 p.m.: Nov. 5 ONLY

Monday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 6 ONLY



Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

FREE parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.



TICKETS:

$20 – $30

www.openfist.org

(323) 882-6912