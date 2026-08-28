BINGE FRINGE FESTIVAL to Open at Santa Monica Playhouse

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre, the six-week festival of FREE shows at Santa Monica Playhouse, returns for an Eleventh Anniversary Season this October, celebrating the newly refurbished Main Stage venue.

Santa Monica Playhouse has been a cultural treasure in the seaside community for 66 years. Now, the Playhouse is giving love back with its Eleventh Annual Binge Free Festival, six weeks of free performances, workshops, and music in Santa Monica's ONLY fringe festival. The BFF's primary focus is on Santa Monica and Los Angeles-based artists, but this year's BFF plays, workshops and family-oriented events will include a dozen rare Visiting Artist Productions from Hawaii, Chicago, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Oakland, Idyllwild and more.

Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. This is just south of Wilshire. There is a municipal parking facility across the street. All events are FREE, but reservations are REQUIRED. Some events are family-friendly (See the descriptions below). There will be something for everyone.

To reserve your FREE tickets for an event, just go to http://SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com

The Festival will run from October 13 through November 20.

The BFF Free Festival is supported in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, Steve and Liane Horsley, and Playhouse PALS.

All BFF shows are performed in the Main Stage venue unless otherwise indicated.

The roster of shows follows:

WEEK ONE

OPENING NIGHT

Tues, Oct 13, 7:30pm How to Live Like a Millionaire, When You're a Million Short, 60 min, 18+

Written & Performed by Marilyn Anderson

In her breezy, humorous style, bestselling author, comedienne, and film & TV writer, Marilyn Anderson provides tons of money-saving tips on how to SAVE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS on entertainment, travel, shopping, fashion, health, beauty, home décor and more. The most popular BFF event 11 years in a row! Seats fill up fast and her tips and advice are more important now than ever. Her book, on which the show is based, is an Amazon Bestseller - it was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and was awarded Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. Marilyn's TV credits include Murphy Brown, FAME, Sherman Oaks, Friday the 13th - the Series, and Carol & Company, starring Carol Burnett. 60 min, 18+

Live-streaming: During the show only

Post show Opening Night Wine & Refreshments Reception with the artist

Fri, Oct 16, 7:00pm #What I did On My Summer FAKE-cation!, 75 min, 12+ (Theatrical Comedy, Musical) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Jacqi Bowe

What do you do when you become a parent to a 92-year-old? You age 102 caregiver years, write a solo musical comedy, and star as yourself, your mom, inner frenemies, a therapy-bot, and Zoey, a Gen-Z cat with severe FOMO. Jacqi Bowe presents to her accountability group as real life disrupts her plans. In a world obsessed with curated perfection, keeping up a forced thumbs-up is a real beach. Staged with physical comedy, stand-up, and original music, this show lands like Intelligent Life meets 700 Sundays meets RENT. Holding a vacation space in your mind isn't a luxury-it's survival. Come for the laughs, stay for the music! 'Jacqi really is a born storyteller and a wonderful, gifted actor, and this is a perfect showcase of all her many talents.' NoHo Arts District

Live-streaming throughout the festival.

Fri, Oct 16, 9:00pm Ruthless, 55 min, 16+ (Comedy-Stand Up) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Ruth Brandt

Ruth gives her unadulterated opinions on everything from dating, divorce, raising kids, and being a woman of a certain age. Ruth began the year with her plan to move from LA to Santa Fe. She was looking forward to leaving behind traffic, property taxes, and overpriced lattes. Instead, she began 2026 with a cancer diagnosis. Hello Radiant Radiation! Ruth is Ruthless and unapologetic in this hilarious one-hour comedy show.

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Post show R&R (refreshments & reception with the artist)

Sat, Oct 17, 1:00pm Reality Check, 55 min, 18+ (Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Kim Clevenger; Directed by Charlene Ward

Kim produced reality TV for 20 years. Then reality produced her. She survived alcoholism, obesity, devastating loss and even menopause. But she hid on the sidelines telling other people's stories... until her casting career imploded. Find out how Kim got to where she is today - center stage telling her own story. After her casting career came to a screeching halt, it was time for her to refocus on her dreams and take her own advice. Life is short. It's never too late. It's time for a Reality Check! 'Engaging, thoughtful, and incredibly relatable.' Mercedes Cusick, Whitefire Solofest Certified Reviewer

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Post show R&R (refreshments & reception with the artist)

Sat, Oct 17, 4:00pm The Palligator Show, 45 min, G-Rated (Family Theatre Musical)

Created, Written, Music & Produced by Shelley Fisher; Performed by Missy Peikin, Chiara Peikin, Shiloh Peikin and THE PALLIGATOR as himself

The SuperPal from the marshes of the friendly planet of Palifornia, the Palligator comes to earth with his adorable female counterpart the Galligator to teach children how to get along in an entertaining and educational format. Shelley Swampjelly (aka creator Shelley Fisher, seasoned entertainer and credentialed educator) is excited to designate October 17 as "Palloween," the day we get all treats and no tricks! Featuring Melissa Peikin as The Missygator! Guys & ghouls age 5-10 are invited to come in costume and enjoy the music and magic of the Palligator, who tells us: "Everybody's Different & Everybody Fits!"

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Palloween goody-bags for the kids after the show

Sat, Oct 17, 7:00pm Ranch Dressing 'the Musical' My Life as a Server, 50 min, 18+ (Musical, Stand-Up Comedy)

Written, Produced & Performed by Charlene Ward

A fun ride through Charlene's life as a server with parody songs about food allergies, service dogs, and more! With comedy and audience participation, you will learn restaurant etiquette, the history of the most loved condiment in America and how a little blue Muppet changed the course of Charlene's life! How did the waitresses of 70s and 80s sitcoms influence her style? She'll tell you that some days she's Flo from Mel's diner with a dash of Vera thrown in for good measure (which is probably when she forgets your Ranch Dressing)! Enjoy a night of whine, one woman and songs!

Live-streaming: During the show only

Sun, Oct 18, 2:30pm Thurgood, 85 min, All ages (Visiting Artist, Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Michael Anthony Tatmon; Directed by Dr. Prodan Dimov; Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson

A powerful one-man theatrical journey through the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall-the brilliant attorney who helped change America. This Soaring Solo production brings history from the courtroom to the stage, illuminating Marshall's courage, humanity, humor, and relentless pursuit of equal justice. Presented by In Living Colored as part of the THURGOOD Equal Justice Tour: Black History from the Page to the Stage. THURGOOD brings Justice Thurgood Marshall's extraordinary journey from courtroom crusader to Supreme Court legend to life in a Soaring Solo theatrical event. 'Amazing. My mother who lived during his era was mesmerized.' Drew Giffen Love First Community Church

Live-streaming throughout the show

WEEK TWO

Tues, Oct 20, 7:30pm Girl in Reverse: A Feminine Rage Manifesto, 80 min, 18+ (Visiting Artist, Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Avery Volk; Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Choreography by Anna Kupershmidt; Stage Manager Pamela Najera-Michael; Vocal Coach Amie Bjorklund; Somatic Coach Kathleen Brazie; Solo Coach T L Forsberg; QLAB Nick Foran

Avery, the quintessential 'late bloomer," takes the audience on a journey of her sheltered upbringing and 'delayed' life milestones. For the first time in her 15-year committed partnership, she experiences attraction and romantic/sexual entanglement with other men, resulting in a whole 'second awakening' to her sexuality and womanhood, challenging her worldview on relationships, and ultimately leading up to her first adult heartbreak. She discovers parts of herself she never knew existed, resulting in some radical personal transformation and some hard lessons she's never had to learn until now. 'The twists and turns of this hilarious, bawdy, gorgeously, profane and heartbreakingly honest show are equaled only by Avery's ability to make you believe every single second of everything she says.' Samantha Ronceros NoHo Arts

Live-streaming during the festival only.

Thurs, Oct 22, 7:00P Buen Camino, 75 min, 18+ (Visiting Artist, Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Susan Edsall; Directed & Developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Susan has a perfect life, a perfect love, and perfect happiness. After an unexpected loss, it all ends. She can't imagine any future worth living. Until, on an ordinary trip to the grocery store, she hears A Voice telling her to walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain. With only her pack and her pain, Susan begins a journey through unrelenting rain and temperatures that rarely get above 50 degrees. With the help of some improbable Spiritual Guides, Susan faces her past and creates her future. Alone on stage, she becomes 23 characters to take the audience on her solitary walk through 540 miles of rain, resentment, and redemption. Buen Camino is a moving story about grief leading to surrender, and ultimately to freedom. 'Edsall embodies 23 characters with remarkable range and nuance, shifting fluidly from one persona to another with heart and clarity.' All About Solo

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Fri, Oct 23, 7:00pm Daddy Issues. 50 min, 13+ (Theatrical Comedy) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Victoria Kelleher; Directed by Dan Sanders; Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson

In this comical tale, Victoria takes audiences on a whirlwind ride through her 23andMe journey, uncovering surprises and hilarity at every genetic turn. From unexpected relatives to re-living her 80's childhood, no DNA stone is left unturned in this funny exploration of self-discovery.

'Daddy Issues' is a heartfelt and sidesplitting examination of what it means to learn you are not, in fact, who you thought you were. With razor-sharp wit and infectious charm, Victoria brings her personal journey to life on stage, inviting audiences to laugh, cry, and perhaps even spit into their own DNA testing kits. 'Hilarious and touching!' FRINDGE FEMMES

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Fri, Oct 23, 9:00pm A Search for Robert Hennessy, 70 min, 16+ (Dramedy) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Michael McHale

The true story of one man's journey to find his birth father - a man he knew only by name, Robert Hennessey, a truck driver. What he discovers along the way involves identity, family secrets, an escape from a cult, battling AIDS and kissing John Stamos. Winner of Outstanding Storytelling at San Diego Fringe 2026 and fresh from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this acclaimed one-man show is written and performed by Michael McHale (Grandfathered, Old Dads, Power Rangers). Funny, heartbreaking, and utterly human - this is a story about what we find when we finally stop searching. 'Winner of the OUTSTANDING STORYTELLING Award' San Diego International Fringe Festival 2026

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sat, Oct 24, 1:00pm Vamos a reir un poco (Let's Laugh a Little), 60 min, 16+ (Visiting Artist, Dramedy)

Written & Directed by Rick Herrera; Directed by Alexandra Cloud

Award-winning storyteller, writer, and actor Rick Wind Herrera returns with a powerful new one-man show, Vamos a Reír un Poco (Let's Laugh a Little). Through humor and heartfelt storytelling, Rick reflects on growing up in Brooklyn and preparing for an unexpected new chapter-fatherhood. As he explores the joy and pain from his vivid memories, Rick is trying to find the silver lining before his child is born. 'PLEASE GO WATCH THIS ONE-MAN SHOW.' Chris Leon, audience member, Tucson Fringe

Live-streaming during the show only

Sat, Oct 24, 2:30pm Finding the Drama in Your Life: a writing workshop with award-winning writing coach Erik Patterson, 90 min, 16+ (A Workshop in the Artists' Entrance Studio Upstairs)

Through a series of short guided-writing sprints, award-winning playwright/screenwriter and creator of Your Daily Writing Prompt Erik Patterson will teach you how to mine the dramas of your own life into fiction. (Your life can inspire a novel, a screenplay, a play, a short story, or even poetry. Anything goes!) This is an interactive workshop, with a mixture of lecture, writing exercises, and discussion, so come prepared with writing tools and a story you've been dying to tell. There will be time at the end for a brief Q&A. Open to writers at any experience level. Beginners encouraged!

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sat, Oct 24, 3:30pm The Peacock and the Crab, 60 min, 7+ (Family Theatre for all ages) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Carla Delaney

When Grace, a children's book writer with writer's block, unexpectedly falls into the pacific ocean, she meets two unlikely shipmates; a meek molting crab and a mighty talkative peacock. As Grace begins to suspect she's trapped in a children's book with no ending, the three surprising friends embark on an epic aquatic adventure to discover who is really writing their story!

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sat, Oct 25, 1:00pm CampKing, 60 min, 7+ (Family Theatre Musical)

Written, Directed and Music Composer: Sergei Stern; Performed by Jane Ellen Stern, Taylor Leffler, Diana Ciraulo, Kendall Colletti, Kristina Leshkina, Nikita Maksimov, Brendon Morris-Dice, Vio Letta, Tara Parker, Sergei Stern

CampKing is a family musical about two 10-year old girls in a Magical Forest who deal with universal problems both kids and grown-ups face in today's world. An original story performed by 10 actors. Be ready to laugh, cry, think and love.

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Goody Bags for the kids

Sat, Oct 25, 3:30 The Island Queen: Part III of love on the Other Side of Death, 70 min, 14+

Written & Performed by Mary Guillermin; Directed & Developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

What are past lives? How do such stories relate to the present day? How can we undo bad karma? When Mary adopted Michael, a young man of 35 half her age in 2022, she didn't know he would die suddenly two years later. And she certainly didn't know that the Island Queen who intruded into Mary's life in 2021 was also the mother of a prince connected to Michael's soul. Part III of Love on the Other Side of Death is a self-contained story - there's no need to have seen Parts I & II - which traces the interweaving of these lifetimes and shows how actions taken in this life dissolved the bad karma from the past. Mary's storytelling is infused with voiceovers, photos and video clips that support and enhance the story. 'Everything she shares is both enchanting and exquisitely honest." Samantha Simmon-Ronceros NoHo Arts

Live-streaming throughout the festival

WEEK THREE

Tues, Oct 27, 7:30pm Alicia Sedwick's Restless LIFE Syndrome, 70 min, 16+ (A first-look reading)

Written & Performed by Alicia Sedwick; Directed by Judith Moreland; Technician Deborah Pardes

Alicia Sedwick's Restless LIFE Syndrome is a rollercoaster ride of a certain Southern gal's childhood, and what makes her now restless legs and, even more perplexing, her restless LIFE whirl, and ultimately how she seeks/finds deeper meaning and a soft place to land...where love and laughter live, in hopeful harmony.

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Thurs, Oct 29, 7:00pm Unseen Shephard, 55 min, 14+ (Dramedy)

Written by Nic D'Avirro & Matt Braaden; Performed by Matt Braaten, Amber Benson, Paul Perri; Original Music by Antony D'Avirro; Technician Mary Ellen Braaten

A fantasy about Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard on the last night of his life. He's confronted by versions of characters from his past works, demanding a rewrite, and they won't let him go without a fight. Among them are writers, cowboys, abusive husbands, punk rockers and long-suffering women, who all want more out of their trapped existence. The writing of the play began when Nic D'Avirro approached Matt Braaten with an idea for a play about Sam Shepard. Nic and Matt were set to premiere it at the 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but Nic died, unexpectedly, on January 12 of that year. Unseen Shepard premiered at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the production was dedicated to Nic D'Avirro.

Live-streaming during the show only

Thurs, Oct 29, 9:00pm Melissa, 40 min, 18+

Written & Directed by Peter Gueracague; Performed and music by Sergei Stern; Performed by Jane Stern, Kendall Coletti, Brendan Barlow; Voice Overs by Linda Kohn.

Follow Melissa, a young aspiring musician, who has lost her way after years of chasing her dream. Burdened by the sacrifices her father made for her future, she retreats into partying, nightlife, and avoidance, masking her shame as resentment over her parents' recent divorce. But when a terrifying dream forces her to confront the possibility of losing her father, Melissa must face the pressure she has placed on herself, repair their fractured relationship, and rediscover the music-and ambition-she thought she had left behind.

Live-streaming: Throughout the festival

Fri, Oct 30, 7:00pm The Madeleine Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated, 60 min, 13+ (L.A. PREMIERE, Visiting Artist, Theatrical Comedy) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Sexy-Over-The-Top-Neurotic-Wannabe Noemi Zeigler; Keyboard, Backup Vocals, Second Banana Greg Zema

A solo cabaret comedy performed by Noemi Zeigler, with live keyboard accompaniment by Greg Zema. Madeline belts, dances, hot flashes, and resurrects her '90s pop star ambitions through strange detours, celebrity brushes, near misses, and just enough success to keep the dream alive. The problem? Her blunt, larger-than-life mother remains unconvinced. Blending comedy, original songs, pop covers, and audience interaction, Madeline chases the one rave review she can't get: her mom's. Along the way, she wonders what happened to her mom's own dream of becoming a singer. A funny, fraught exploration of ambition, reinvention, and mothers and daughters. 'Pick of the Week' East Bay Express Social Eyes

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Post show R&R (Reception and Refreshments) with the artist

Fri, Oct 30, 9:00pm POSTER CHILD: How Charlie's Angels Kicked My Ass Out Of The Closet, 60 min, 15+ (Theatrical Comedy)

Created, Written & Performed by David Pavao; Directed & Developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Choreographer Pamela Najera-Michael; Solo Coach Heather Dowling; Stage Manager Anna Kupershmidt; QLAB Technician Nick Foran; Specialty Graphics/Videos Scott Boyer; Voice Over Technician/Editor Kenny Johnston

See how Charlie's Angels played a crucial role in my journey of self-discovery. POSTER CHILD is not just my coming out story, it is a love letter to all those talented and pioneering women of 1970's and early 80's TV. I didn't just collect their posters that adorned my bedroom walls during my teenage years, they were my sisters, confidants, muses. My female celebrity posters, my angels, protected me and watched over me when I didn't have the strength, or knowledge to know what being out of the closet meant in the era of the Marlboro Man. Told with a great deal of humor and a lot of heart, POSTER CHILD is a universal story about wanting to fit in and finding self-acceptance that anyone, no matter their orientation, can relate to. 'RECOMMENDED. A gentle, funny story from a resilient survivor...' STAGE RAW

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sun, Nov 1, 3:00pm Emily F-ing Dickinson: America's Favorite Recluse, 60 min, 13+ (Musical, Dramedy, Visiting Artist)

Book, Music, Lyrics & Performed by Shelley Cooper; Developed with and Directed by Kelsey Miller; Produced by Soaring Solo Studios, Jessica Lynn Johnson

Poet. Recluse. Icon. This is not your English teacher's Emily Dickinson. It's an original solo musical-a feral, funny, and fiercely musical dive into the mind of a woman who refused to play by anyone's rules. Featuring a score of original songs inspired by Dickinson's poetry and spirit, the show is intimate, manic, a little unhinged, and unexpectedly hilarious. Hailed by Stage Takes as a 'tour-de-force performance' with a range that is 'astonishing,' and by NoHo Arts District as 'a riot of music and laughter,' Cooper's production is part concert, part confession, part rebellion and one wild night you definitely didn't read about in class.

Live-streaming: Throughout the festival

WEEK FOUR

Tues, Nov 3, 7:00pm Things Are Looking Up, 2 hrs (includes intermission), 16+ (A First Look Reading, a Theatrical Comedy)

Written & Directed by Daryl Mendelson; Performed by Rylie Decocq, Joshua Whitehorn, Marissa Pistone, Jared Lucier, Daryl Mendelson; Technical Director Haleigh Byers

A warm, witty, and deeply humane comedy about faith, doubt, and the unruly mess of human connection. Set largely in a modest Bronx apartment shared by Father Matt O'Malley and Rabbi Dean Silberstein, the play finds rich comic fuel in interfaith banter, culture-clash wordplay, and the inspired running gag of a pet turtle named Jesus. Yet beneath the laughter lies a serious emotional current: Matt's growing crisis of belief, Marina's heartbreak, Burnout's buried past, and Bernard's plainspoken skepticism; all press the play toward larger questions about what remains when religious certainty begins to slip away.

Live-streaming: Throughout the festival

Thurs, Nov 5, 7:00pm Rise, 60 min, 18+ (Dramedy, Visiting Artist)

Written & Directed by Diana Varco; Directed by Meridith Grundei; Produced by Soaring Solo Studios, Jessica Lynn Johnson, Heather Dowling

What happens when Truth, Rage, and Shame meet upon a metaphorical moon? A displaced narrator must face her past to find out. Darkly comedic. Existential. Explosive - a solo play told through 20 characters - exploring artistic risks and rewards, the roots of addiction, power of Denial, and rising to one's Purpose in spite of it all. Written in rhyme, this ground-breaking next work by playwright/performer Diana Varco (Shattered), gives an unapologetic, vulnerable and charged peek into a rarely talked about experience - foster care. Rise calls the viewer to dive deep into the very concept of rage, judgment and self-sabotage - to find hope in moments that hurt us the most and resilience in the smallest parts of ourselves.

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Thurs, Nov 5, 9:00pm Baldwin, 50 min, 18+ (Los Angeles Premiere, Dramedy, Visiting Artist)

Written & Performed by Kristin Joy Moran; Voice Actors Elias Matthews, Aurora Howard

A darkly funny and deeply personal solo play about grief, identity, and starting over. After the collapse of her 22-year marriage, Katie Baldwin attempts to reenter the dating world through a bizarre game-show style experiment. As she tries on different personalities inspired by the Enneagram, the line between performance and truth begins to blur. What begins as comedy slowly reveals the deeper story of a woman searching for herself after unimaginable loss. Blending storytelling, humor, and theatrical transformation, BALDWIN asks a universal question: Who are we when the roles that defined us disappear? 'Prepare for a deep story-telling show that will captivate your heart.' Jordan Rooks, 2026 San Diego Fringe Artist

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Fri, Nov 6, 7:00pm My Dead Uncle's Porn Collection, 60 min, 18+ (Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Barbara Brady; Directed by Joyful Raven; Dramaturg David Ford

The true story of Barbara Brady's lifelong involvement with a 'funny uncle' (the family's euphemism for his odd, sometimes inappropriate behavior). She re-lives the joys and traumas of visiting her grandparents' house, which she eventually inherited along with "Uncle Jay," who never moved out. She thinks she's had enough therapy to handle him. After all, he's probably outgrown his... uh... tendencies. But, as an old man, his acting-out takes a weirder turn. After he dies, she has to clean out the house where, yes, she discovers his porn collection. But that's not the strangest secret hidden in his house. 'Impressive... this is a woman worth leaning in and listening to.' Seth Kubersky, Orlando Weekly

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Fri, Nov 6, 9:00pm Broke Bitch Got Rich, 60 min, 18+ (Theatrical Comedy, Stand-Up) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Betsy Cox; Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Associate Producer Lorraine Lopez

Stand-up comic Betsy Cox drags the audience through her batsh!t Louisiana childhood, bringing her family to life through punchline-packed character work and raw storytelling. From poverty to the humiliation of undiagnosed ADHD, she spins tragedy into comedy that's brutally honest, wildly funny, and unexpectedly empowering - a fearless solo show that's as inspiring as it is balls-out. At its core, Broke Bitch Got Rich is about resilience and finding power in your weirdness - a 'f*cked-up fairy tale Disney would never buy.' NoHo Arts District called Cox 'a star' and praised her storytelling as 'reminiscent of Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett.' Broadway World raved, calling her 'riveting, relatable, and full of pathos and self-awareness.'

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sat, Nov 7, 1:00pm My Pro-Choice Life, 60 min, 18+

Written & Performed by Amanda Cohen; Directed by Jim McCaffree; Video by Al Bahmani

Amanda Cohen was raised to be an activist and is still trying. Her first protest march was at the age of ten and for several years she volunteered as a Clinic Escort, helping patients get past protesters into women's health clinics. This experience, along with personal stories that reaffirmed her beliefs over the years, informs 'My Pro-Choice Life.' This show is full of laughter, enlightenment, and downright amazement at some of the things she's seen. A must-see for pro-choice people and anyone who wants to understand them.

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Post show R&R (refreshments & reception with the artist)

Sat, Nov 7, 3:30pm Titanical, 45 min, 12+ (Musical Comedy)

Written & Directed by Madeleine Lemay; Performed by Dan Kerrigan, Sergei Stern, Nick Borsellino

Passionate screenwriter Jimmy Cameron can't seem to pin down his next big theatrical hit. With the recent submarine implosion, it should be a shoo-in; alas, his sleepless nights turn into bizarre cabaret-style fantasies, with his characters ascending into the real world to haunt him. 'Hilarious! The concept of the story was funny, sweet and relatable, the actors exuded Great energy!' Alanna Phillipz, Hollywood Fringe

Live-streaming during the show only

WEEK FIVE

Tues, Nov 10, 7:30pm UNWITNESSED: The Search for Identity After Leaving a Cult, 80 min, 18+ (Dramedy, Visiting Artist)

Written & Performed by Michael Lovestrong; Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson; QLAB Design Nick Foran; Stage Manager Henry Parker Elder; Graphic Artist Mary Lou Sandler

The story of Michael's life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and the difficulty he experienced leaving the religion to discover his authentic identity. The show is designed to provide a brief education on high control groups (cults) as well as the serious real life issues faced by current and former members. It discusses the dangers of living an imposed identity created by any group exerting too much influence over members' lives. The hopeful message of self discovery and expression in UNWITNESSED relates to every audience. The show is 'an astonishingly honest and very moving account' and 'a fascinating window into the Jehovah's Witnesses' Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros nohoartsdistrict.com

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sat, Nov 14, 3:30pm Inconceivable, 60 min, 16+ (Dramedy, Visiting Artist)

Written & Performed by Alice Cutler; Directed by Vincent Giovanni

How far would you go to conceive? For Alice, it was doctor visits, hormone shots, and multiple trips to Colorado. She shares her own trials through infertility, facing disappointment after disappointment, until she gets her miracle baby. But can miracles really come true? Inconceivable is a story of infertility, pregnancy, and the life altering decision she is forced to make. Both comedic and heart wrenching, this story is timely, putting a spotlight on the importance of reproductive choice in a post-Roe era. This show touches not only on the roller coaster emotions of infertility, but also the necessity of access to maternal health care. 'Moving beyond words, empowering, meaningful, and profoundly funny, Inconceivable is a gift of a show." Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros, NoHo Arts

Content warning: This performance touches on topics of pregnancy loss and abortion.

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sat, Nov 14, 7:00pm You Talkin' to Me? 68 min, 18+ (Dramedy)

Written & Directed by Christie Evans; Performed by Caitlin Crowley, Deirdre O'Connor, Theda Weston, Christie Evans; Original Music by Sergei Stern

desire to reinvent herself brings her face to face with the many versions of herself she thought she had left behind. Forgotten dreams, abandoned identities, and competing inner voices rise with increasing force until her sense of self starts to fracture. Blending dark comedy and psychological drama, the original ensemble play You Talkin' to Me? explores identity, reinvention, and the tension between who we were, who we perform, and who we are still becoming.

Live-streaming during the show only

Sun, Nov 15, 1:00 The Trouble with My Hair: Coloring, Cutting and Coming into Who I Am, 60 min, 16+ (Dramedy, Visiting Artist)

Written & Performed by Ada Cheng; Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

A transformative solo performance that examines Ada Cheng's gender, sexual, and racial identities through her evolving relationship with her hair-and The Stylists who helped shape it. With humor, vulnerability, and sharp cultural insight, Cheng reveals how something as seemingly simple as hair can carry the weight of family expectations, beauty standards, queerness, and personal agency. This performance invites audiences into a deeply personal yet universally resonant journey of self-discovery, self-love, healing, and transformation. This solo performance is developed with and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, an award-winning director and founder of Soaring Solo Studios. 'Brilliant!...I highly recommend that you see her show!' Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros, NoHo Arts

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Sun, Nov 15, 3:30pm Break-Up Addict,60 min, 18+ (Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Paige Wilhide; Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

It's a beautiful day for an ego death! Breakup Addict follows the journey of a woman who hits rock bottom after having two simultaneous crash-and-burn relationships with unavailable (and questionable) men. With nowhere else to turn, she reluctantly starts attending 12-step meetings for love addiction, only to uncover some much deeper trauma that she has to face as she rebuilds her relationship to herself. Playing over fifteen different characters, Paige brings a comedic twist to some dark and taboo topics as she brilliantly depicts the ever-humiliating journey of a love addict. Breakup Addict appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 and was awarded Best of Fest at Solofest in 2023 and the Hollywood Fringe Producers' Award.

Live-streaming during the show only

Post show R&R (refreshments & reception) with the artist)

Tues, Nov 17, 7;30pm Hail Mary, None of the Grace, 50 min, 16+ (Dramedy)

Written & Performed by Mary Kennedy; Directed by Charlene Ward

BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre debut of dark comedy following hit Edinburgh Fringe run! Mary Kennedy, yes one of those Kennedys, third cousins twice removed; all of the tragedy, none of the money stars in Hail Mary, None of the Grace. No Irish Catholic story is complete without a mention of a good Irish funeral! Join Mary as she lays her mother to rest. Through her mother's dying, Mary learned how to live. Hail Mary, None of the Grace is a rollercoaster of awakenings for Kennedy, which has created the woman she is today. 'A story full of honesty, sincerity, and surprises." Chris Sparkle, Ed Fringe

Live-streaming during the show only

Post show R&R (refreshments & reception) with the artist)

Thurs, Nov 19, Time Under the Radar Over the Moon, 70 min, 16+ (Musical)

Written & Performed by Harold Payne; Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson

A captivating one-man show that invites audiences into the extraordinary world of a singer-songwriter who shies away from the limelight but basks in the euphoria of creative triumphs. Meet the enigmatic protagonist, Harold Payne, a multiplatinum songwriter and singer, contentedly concealed from the frenzy of fame -- preferring the human connections and chance encounters that exist in his every day adventures. This intimate performance chronicles his journey of artistic liberation and self-discovery, skillfully interweaving tales of triumphs and travails. 'Harold's show shines so bright here that one might consider going into their breast pocket to don their Ray Bans.' Rich Marchetta Music Connection Magazine

Live-streaming throughout the festival

CLOSING NIGHT

Fri, Nov 20, 7:00pm LEAVING, 65 min, 13+ (Musical) (Venue: The Other Space)

Written & Performed by Barbara Williams; Piano David Robinson; Bass Liam Hayden; Director and Dramaturge Debbon Ayer; Director Veronica Brady

'We grew up like wild animals with the wrong set of instincts for our environment.' From sitting outside skid row hotel bars while her father was inside hustling up logging work over mugs of beer, to socializing with presidents and Hollywood Royalty, Barbara Williams recounts lessons learned and the lifeline her acting career gave her. Kirkus Reviews said of her memoir The Hope In Leaving '...a testimony to one woman's resilience and ability to love in the face of unimaginable hardship.'

Live-streaming throughout the festival

Post show closing night R&R (refreshments & reception) with the artist)

And now, an appeal:

While we enjoy staging the Binge Free Festivals, making free shows available for all, we can use your support. Our Save the Main Stage campaign seeks to reinforce the restoration of the Main Stage auditorium with additional funds to keep it a space where you can laugh, cry, and reflect while you enjoy wonderful entertainment. Your tax-deductible contributions in any amount can be made at https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/donate.html or by contacting the Playhouse at 1-310-394-9779 ext. 1 or theatre@SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming