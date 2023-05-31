BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Bill & Betty Build a Pyramid, a genre bending pilot co-written by Lisa Jill Anderson and Alex Wroten and directed by Alex Wroten, is an official selection of Dances With Films: LA and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatres (6925 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles) on June 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $19 and can be purchased at Click Here.

Set in the 1970s, Bill & Betty Build a Pyramid is sci fi comedy about two traveling salespeople, Bill and Betty, who are thrilled to be the guests of honor at an exclusive work party hosted by their bosses, power couple Donald and Dorothy Moore. But when the Moores present Bill and Betty with an unorthodox business opportunity, their morals are put to the test.

The cast features Francis Lloyd Corby (The Creatress), Lisa Jill Anderson ("Legit Married"), Chelsea Gonzalez ("The Mindy Project"), Ian Poake ("Succession", An American Pickle), and Kai Chapman ("Togetherness"). The production company is Well Dang! Productions. Original music was composed by Alex Wroten.

About DANCES WITH FILMS

Now in its 26th year, DANCES WITH FILMS (DWF:LA) was formed in 1998 by a group of filmmakers who envisioned a festival where "who you know" didn't matter, only the quality of the work. DWF:LA has become known as a discovery festival as unique as its mission. Some have referred to it as a "summer camp" for filmmakers because of its friendly spirit and continual efforts to help filmmakers forge relationships that will last long after the glimmer of the fest is over. For more information and to read about the full festival lineup, visit www.danceswithfilms.com.

About WELL DANG! PRODUCTIONS

Founded by Alex Wroten and Lindsay Wolfe, Well Dang! Productions is a full-service boutique video production company specializing in superior storytelling through high quality video and sound. The Well Dang! team draws on years of experience in broadcast television and independent film production to bring projects to life, from pre-production to the final stages of post production. Most recently, their feature film The Gospel of Ted was the winner of Beast Feature at Reedy Reels Film Festival and and the North Carolina Film Festival. www.welldang.com